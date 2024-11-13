Public encouraged to vote on the Derbyshire project to receive £2,500 funding and volunteer support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People across Derbyshire are being urged to cast their votes in Severn Trent’s new NeighbourGOOD scheme and choose one project to win £2,500 funding – plus volunteers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new community initiative was launched in September to support local causes that matter most by offering the grant, as well as hands-on help from volunteer employees.

The many entries received were sent to an independent panel, which included Derbyshire councillors and journalists. The panel whittled them down to the top three applications they believe had put the best case forward – with the public having the final say in the online vote. The three Derbyshire projects are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Lacemaker Garden Project - Erewash Voluntary Action is on a mission to create a vibrant sensory garden and rockery at Lacemaker Court Residential Care Centre. The sensory garden will provide a tranquil retreat, enhancing the mental health and well-being of residents and visitors.

The NeighbourGOOD Scheme public voting is now open

2. The Green Retreat - Dove Holes Village Hall wants to transform a underutilised space into a welcoming, eco-friendly, and inclusive area for all ages. By creating a vibrant, green oasis to help promote biodiversity and strengthen community bonds.

3. Erewash Museum's Path to the Past Project - The Erewash Museum is dedicated to restoring its garden to its Victorian-era splendor, once known as Dalby House. This project will create a peaceful community space and establish a gardening club to maintain it to foster community connections.

The voting window opened on 12th November and will run for four weeks. Votes can be made through the Severn Trent website. Votes will then be counted, and the winner announced in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Megan Aplin, Societal Strategy Delivery Manager at Severn Trent, said: “It was great to see so many applications for the NeighbourGOOD scheme, which shows just how important projects like this are to our communities.

“The panel had a very difficult job whittling them down to the final three, as there were so many worthy causes. It’s now over to the public to pick the winner.”

The scheme is being run across all counties served by Severn Trent, including in the East and West Midlands.

Megan added: “We’re determined to make our region a better place by being more than just a water company to our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“NeighbourGOOD is the latest example of how we are helping our communities, along with our Community Fund and affordability and employability schemes.”

For more information, including full terms and conditions, please visit: https://www.stwater.co.uk/neighbourgood-scheme/