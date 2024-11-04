Psychologist from HMP Foston Hall urges others to join her in helping to reduce reoffending in prison service

Poppy Marston, 33, says: “The staff are a family – I feel supported and safe”

Qualified and registered psychologists are sought across the country to join the prison service and help make an impact on prisoners’ lives . With a starting salary of over £50k, a Civil Service pension and benefits, the prison service is offering experienced and qualified psychologists the opportunity to take their career in a rewarding new direction.

“Prison is a difficult place, you lose everything as a prisoner and most women in prison have had traumatic experiences in their past, that can’t be overlooked. We are helping people to recover.”

It’s not your average childhood ambition, but Poppy Marston had always wanted to be a psychologist. Growing up in a deprived part of Hartlepool, she saw members of her community struggle and pass through the justice system and wanted to help.

Poppy at HMP Foston Hall

Now a forensic psychologist at HMP Foston Hall, a women’s prison in Derbyshire, Poppy is part of a team who work with around 300 women, helping to reduce self harm, improve wellbeing and ultimately reduce the risk of reoffending.

“My passion has been to work with women, learn about their history and have that compassionate approach. There is a lot of emotional intelligence needed to work in the prison estate.

“I always wanted to help people and find out why they had done things. I really get to know the women and we go on that journey together with the aim of reducing reoffending. It feels really meaningful.

“A lot of women are away from their children which can be at the heart of a lot of issues. We talk a lot about identity as a mother, the expectations that are placed on women as mothers and the impact that has when they are in custody.

“I love my job. There are a lot of people who are very unwell and we can help with that.

“We get involved with safety-related work, working with people in crisis, people who have attempted suicide or self harm, violence towards other people.

“We can also support the staff and give them time to reflect."

HMP Foston Hall and other prisons in the midlands are looking for experienced psychologists to join their team and help complex individuals take a new path. They will play a crucial role in supporting the prison system through challenging times, with prisons until recently close to full.

The varied role means those qualified can work with prisoners to judge their risk of harm, understand their behaviour and make important decisions to help protect the public and reduce reoffending.

Poppy says she feels safe in her role, and is able to switch off from the demands of the job thanks to her two dogs Ludo and Avery.

“A lot of people think it must be so dangerous. I get asked a lot if I am on my own in a room with prisoners but I always say ‘yes - they are just people like you or I.’ There is no danger in that. It’s about understanding risk. It’s not in itself a dangerous place.

“I can switch off when I come home. My two dogs need lots of walks and I live on the edge of the Peak District which definitely helps. The staff are a family, I can lean on my colleagues for support and you feel safe.”

The prison and probation service is looking for qualified psychologists who are resilient, non-discriminatory, non-judgmental and are able to build trust with prisoners and those under probation supervision.

Applicants also need good communication and team working skills, a great deal of compassion and an ability to be analytic and resilient.

HMPPS is the biggest single employer of psychologists in the UK, offering a range of progression and specialist opportunities. The roles also promise more stability, with staff benefitting from greater job security and a public sector pension.