Community groups and voluntary organisations in Chesterfield are set to benefit from a share of a further £80,000 in funding as grant applications reopen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Borough Council has once again reopened applications for its Community Grants Fund scheme, which has already seen more than £450,000 of funding awarded to organisations across the borough.

Since the Community Grants Fund scheme launched in 2023, it has helped more than 100 local organisations that support resilient, healthy, and safe neighbourhoods, as well as initiatives which will help to tackle food poverty and social isolation, or support people to get in to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also supporting projects that will reduce the borough’s impact on the climate and wider environment by promoting greener choices.

£80,000 set to be awarded to local community groups

More information on the eligibility criteria and details on how to apply: https://www.chesterfield.gov.uk/community-grants-fund

Applications for funding from the scheme are now open for eligible groups to apply. The deadline for applications is Friday 24 October 2025.

The funding that has been awarded to local groups so far is being used to deliver initiatives that are having a positive impact on Chesterfield residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WORTH, a local wellness centre that supports women and children that have been affected by domestic abuse, has used funding received via the scheme to create a ‘Garden of Hope’. A survivor of domestic abuse has joined in with the project to seek a safe space where she can rebuild her confidence and connect with others.

She reflected: “I didn’t think I could be good at something again, but this garden has shown me I can. It has given me a sense of purpose and belonging.”

Elsewhere, Monkwood Community Food Hub has received funds to renovate its kitchen and has been able to provide local families with something hot to eat and drink.

Councillor Amanda Serjeant, deputy leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: "We are lucky to have so many groups here in Chesterfield that help to improve the lives of local people, and this latest round of grant funding will allow us to support even more projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since the Community Grants Scheme was launched in 2023, we've helped more than 100 groups from across Chesterfield Borough by providing funding to help them to deliver vital projects.

“From allowing local groups to deliver exciting gardening projects that bring people together, to volunteers providing hot meals and opportunities for residents to get together, the scheme is having a positive impact on the lives of local people, and it shows our commitment to putting our communities first."

Alongside the Community Grants Fund, the council is running a community development project which will provide support to organisations wishing to apply for the grant. If you would like any help or guidance with submitting a bid, please contact the team on:

Phone: Phone: 01246 959657 / 07790 977317 or 01246 959415 / 07929 000796

Post: Community Grants Fund, c/o Wendy Blunt,

Health and Wellbeing Officer,

Chesterfield Borough Council,

Town Hall,

Chesterfield,

S40 1LP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding for the grants scheme has been successfully secured from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), together with money raised through the Community Infrastructure Levy Neighbourhood Portion (CIL).

Chesterfield Borough Council has been awarded a further £1.1m through the UKSPF, to deliver a range of projects until March 2026. The funding was allocated to the council by the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA).