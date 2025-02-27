£200 Fixed Penalty paid for abandoning vehicle in Derbyshire village

North East Derbyshire District Council have issued a £200 fixed penalty notice for the offence of abandoning a vehicle in the district.

Following a report in January 2025, a council officer attended the vehicle in Pilsley and it was found to be untaxed and insecure.

A notice was placed on the vehicle requiring its removal within 7 days but was not complied with, and therefore was removed at cost to the Council.

The vehicle was traced to the registered keeper who paid the £200 fixed penalty notice to avoid prosecution.

North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet member for the Environment, Councillor Stephen Pickering said, “We are committed to taking action through our Environmental Health and Enforcement team, and we call on the public to be observant and report any vehicles they suspect might be abandoned.”

Unwanted vehicles can be disposed for free, through an authorised treatment facility (ATF). Further details can be found at; www.gov.uk/find-vehicle-scrapyard. There are also charity schemes which allow people to turn an old vehicle into the maximum donation to a cause of their choice.

Visit the North East Derbyshire District Website for more information regarding abandoned vehicles https://www.ne-derbyshire.gov.uk/environmental-health/waste-damage-and-disturbance/abandoned-vehicles

