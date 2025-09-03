£1.35m guide price at auction for Derbyshire County Council industrial park
SDL Property Auctions, part of Eddisons, has been appointed to sell the 12-unit development, which is home to businesses such as industrial pumps distributor Applied Pumps, on behalf of the local authority. The units will be included in the auctioneer’s next live-streamed property auction on 25 September.
Cobnar Wood Industrial Units, which currently generate a total rental income of £160,000, set to rise to £170,000 next year, are located next to Chesterfield Trading Estate on the A61, four miles from Chesterfield and 10 miles from Sheffield.
Andrew Parker, partner and auctioneer at SDL Property Auctions said: “Like many local authorities, Derbyshire County Council is reviewing its property portfolio as part of wider financial pressures. Cobnar Wood is a solid industrial investment with a healthy mix of tenants, and its location close to Chesterfield and Sheffield makes it particularly attractive.
“We’re seeing strong demand for well-located industrial space across Derbyshire and South Yorkshire and, with rental income already secured and due to increase, this site is well placed to benefit from that trend. We expect it to generate keen interest at auction later this month.”
