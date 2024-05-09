£135,000 Capital Investment awarded to LEVEL Centre in Rowsley, Derbyshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

£135,000 awarded to LEVEL Centre in Rowsley, Derbyshire from Arts Council England’s Capital Investment Programme.

Awards from Arts Council England’s Capital Investment Programme go towards building works and the purchase of equipment and other assets to improve access, seize on technological opportunities and reduce environmental impact.

LEVEL Centre will receive £135,000 from Arts Council England, thanks to its Government funded Capital Investment Programme, it was announced on 8th May.

Derbyshire based arts charity LEVEL are delighted to announce the £135,000 award, enabling them to move forward with some exciting infrastructure projects! LEVEL Centre specialise in creative projects and programmes for and by learning disabled people, disabled creatives, young people who are autistic or neurodivergent and the wider community. They deliver interactive digital installations, exhibitions, family friendly activities, artist residencies, workshops and outreach work. The Capital Investment funding will support a range of improvements and upgrades to both the fabric of their building, and the services and facilities they can offer to their community.

LEVEL will be using this Capital Investment to improve accessibility. This includes the introduction of a full braille map of the site, and an updated hearing loop for d/Deaf individuals. LEVEL opened back in 2008, and whilst they pride themselves on their inclusive digital offering, the age of their technology is now limiting. Projectors and audio buttons will be upgraded and new digital screens will be installed. These will be accessible to all, bringing even better experiences to their participants, resident artists and visitors.

They’re also making some fantastic upgrades to their building, including the installation of a sprung dance floor providing a safer space for movement work. Low-energy lighting throughout, and an air source heat pump installed into their Artblock will reduce the venue’s carbon impact and energy costs in the future, helping them to become a more environmentally friendly and sustainable organisation.

This funding will enable LEVEL to continue providing high quality creative and cultural experiences for people in Derbyshire and the wider area.

LEVEL Centre Executive and Artistic Director Kerry Andrews says:

LEVEL Centre featured as the announcement lead image!

“We extend our deepest thanks to Arts Council England for their generosity in providing £135,000 towards capital improvements for our accessible rural arts centre. LEVEL opened in 2008, but much of our equipment is now redundant, and we’re in need of lots of upgrades and improvements. This invaluable support will enable us to enhance our facilities, advancing our commitment to environmental responsibility, improving accessibility, and upgrading our technology. The award empowers us to create an even more inclusive and inspiring space for disabled and learning disabled individuals, creatives, and the wider community. Thank you for investing in our vision, and helping us make a meaningful impact on the lives of those we serve, in celebrating the art that 'difference' makes.”

The Capital Investment Programme supports the Arts Council’s mission to ensure communities across the country have the infrastructure where creativity for everyone can thrive.

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England said:

“This infrastructure investment will help a whole range of different cultural organisations across England to flourish, increasing opportunities for people to enjoy creatively excellent cultural events close to where they live. It’s particularly important that we’re making this happen in communities where cultural investment has historically been low”.

Lord Parkinson, Arts minister at Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said: