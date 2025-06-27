£1.2m grant to help Bolsover District’s households be more energy efficient

Tell us your news

A £1.2m government grant is set to help households across Bolsover District become more energy efficient.

On Monday 23 June 2025, Bolsover District Council’s Executive agreed to accept the grant as part of the Government’s Warm Homes: Local Grant fund which will allow the Council to work with eligible residents to install energy efficiency upgrades and low carbon measures to their homes.

To be eligible for the scheme residents will need to be a homeowner or tenant of a private sector landlord whose property has an Energy Performance Certificate rating between D and G. There are three qualifying pathways that a household can take:

Gross household income of £36,000 or less, or

Someone in the household is receiving a specified means tested benefit or route 2 of Energy Company Obligation flex, or

They live in a certain postcode, based in income deprivation. These households will automatically qualify for the scheme.

The scheme is set to be delivered by Bassetlaw District Council on behalf of

Bolsover District Council, under an existing Service Level Agreement between the two authorities.

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for the Environment, Councillor Rob Hiney-Saunders said, “We are delighted with the funding and pleased to see more opportunities being made available to help households become more energy efficient and greener.

“Grant schemes like this can make a real difference to people’s lives as they provide them with a more comfortable and warm home whilst enjoying the benefits of reducing their household bills.”

The three year project is due to be completed in 2028.

If anyone is interested in the scheme and applying for a grant please contact the Council on 01246 242424 or email [email protected]