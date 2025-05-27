£115,885 available for Inclusive Communities projects

North East Derbyshire District Council has launched a bidding round for its Inclusive Communities scheme, available for projects operating up to March 2026.

The bidding round, which has a closing date of Monday 2nd June 2025, seeks to allocate £115,885 between voluntary and community sector infrastructure support organisations that enable economic and social sustainability for households and communities across the District. This can be achieved through the provision of advice, guidance, training and support on issues such as fuel efficiency, household finances, access to benefit entitlements and developing community social networks.

The grant is from the Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocation assigned by The East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA). Although the Council’s allocation is not expected to be formally confirmed until late May/early June 2025, the bidding round has been launched in anticipation of this approval, to speed up the distribution of funds to the successful applicants.

North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Cllr Jayne Barry said, “The UK Shared Prosperity Fund gives us a real opportunity to invest in our communities and support those who need it most. Through initiatives like the Inclusive Communities scheme, we’re aiming to build resilience and sustainability across North East Derbyshire—helping residents access the support, advice and networks they need to thrive.”

For further information and to download an application form, please visit: www.ne-derbyshire.gov.uk/community/uk-shared-prosperity-fund/inclusive-communities-2

