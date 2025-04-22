Prospective county council candidates to be urged to reverse Ada Belfield decision at local husting

Residents at Ada Belfield

Community interest group, Belper Together has invited local people and prospective candidates in Belper Wards to attend a ‘Husting’ on Thursday, 24th April at 7.00 pm at Strutts Community Centre to discuss the future of the Ada Belfield care home after the elections on 1st May.

At the event, the voting public will have the opportunity to ask future councillors to reverse the current Conservative-led administration’s decision to privatise the much-loved facility.

Says Belper Together Chair, Keith Venables: “The evidence is clear that outsourcing elderly care to private providers delivers an inferior service at a greater cost to services users and the tax payer.

“Moreover, Belper residents were given firm assurance on the closure of the Babington Hospital that its community support beds would be permanently located at the Ada Belfield.Transferring them to a town some 30 minutes away with inadequate local transport links is another blow for our local NHS provision and our trust in the political process.

“Our aim is to get Ada Belfield back on the table and to encourage prospective councillors to ‘Pause and Rethink’.