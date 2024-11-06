Proposed changes to Healthy Homes project to be considered

Proposed changes to Derbyshire Healthy Homes Project to ensure it supports people who need the most help will be considered next week.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet will be asked to consider remodelling the service and introducing an eligibility criteria to ensure it supports people with social care needs and those on low incomes.

It will hear that during a public consultation 126 people gave their views on options to re-design the Derbyshire Healthy Homes Project. Representatives from district and borough councils, who work in partnership with the county council to deliver it, were also invited to engagement events.

Councillors, who meet on Thursday, November 14, will be told the project was set up to help people with eligible social care needs who have long-term health conditions made worse by the cold to stay well and warm at home.

This includes installing heating and energy efficiency measures, providing personal items to help people keep warm, accessing national funding through ECO 4 Flex Grants and home clearance and cleaning services.

This work, says the report, supports all health and social care partners by preventing unplanned hospital admission, supporting timely hospital discharge, reducing the risk of re-admission and ensuring a safe working environment for professional carers to deliver care and support.

But the meeting will be told that over the years the project has developed beyond its original scope. It will also hear the council has no legal duty to provide the Derbyshire Healthy Homes Project, the way it is administered and its finances are very complex and it currently supports people who are not eligible for statutory adult social care support.

Like many authorities across the country the council is facing budgetary pressures far greater than experienced before, due to factors beyond its control.

These include dealing with higher than anticipated inflation, higher prices for fuel, energy and materials, meeting the cost of the national pay award and the continued unprecedented increase in demand for adults’ and children’s social care services.

It means the authority must consider whether it can continue to fund services it is not legally obliged to while ensuring that it meets its statutory responsibilities to provide services it has to by law.

Cabinet Member for Adult Care Councillor Natalie Hoy said: “We are facing unprecedented rises in demand for adult social care services which already makes up almost half of the council’s overall spending.

“Together with the increasing budgetary pressures we’re facing, it means we have to look at how best to use the resources we do have and prioritise those services that we must deliver by law.

“If Cabinet agrees to the proposals, the changes proposed to the Derbyshire Healthy Homes Project will not only make it sustainable but also allow us to continue to support those people who need the most help.”

Cabinet will be asked to agree a recommendation to:

· Remodel the Derbyshire Healthy Homes Project and introduce an eligibility criteria to ensure those with adult social care needs and low incomes can access help, which the county council would continue to manage.

If agreed, it would mean that to be eligible to apply people must be over 18 and have eligible adult social care needs under the Care Act 2014.

As part of the proposals the way the project is administered would also be simplified to focus on providing information, support and signposting people to other agencies for support with applications for ECO 4 Flex Grants.

Under the proposals district and borough councils would be expected to address home environments categorised as Hazard 1 in line with their statutory duties under the Housing Act 2004.

To read the report in full visit: Agenda for Cabinet on Thursday,November 14, 2pm - Derbyshire County Council

