Promoting the Peak District & Derbyshire on the international stage

The area's official tourism body, Visit Peak District & Derbyshire, has been spearheading international tourism activity to support the destination’s core aims to increase overnight stays, extend the tourism season and grow the value of the visitor economy.

Visit Peak District & Derbyshire recently worked in partnership with VisitBritain and West Midlands Growth Company to host travel buyers from the Netherlands and Belgium on a familiarisation trip to the area.

The influential group of buyers and tour operators – all experts in selling trips to the UK – were in the destination as part of VisitBritain’s ‘Showcase Britain’ event, which includes a series of special educational visits to shine the spotlight on the latest products and experiences on offer for future visitors.

The programme enables overseas buyers to make new connections and gain first-hand experience of destinations, so they are equipped with the latest product knowledge to create new itineraries and drive international visits that will support and grow the visitor economy.

According to VisitBritain research, the UK welcomed 2 million visitors from the Netherlands in 2023 who spent a record £1.1 billion. In the same year, 867,000 visitors from Belgium travelled to the UK, spending a record £481.4 million.

With a strong focus on travelling for culture, heritage, nature and the outdoors, the aim is to encourage Dutch and Belgian visitors to add the Peak District and Derbyshire to future itineraries and help grow the destination’s £2.9bn visitor economy.

Visit Peak District & Derbyshire worked alongside six local tourism operators to bring the ‘Showcase Britain’ trip to life – and in connection with VisitBritain’s new Starring GREAT Britain campaign, the visit was designed to highlight some of the area’s many film locations which have featured in films and TV programmes shown across the world.

The buyers discovered the breathtaking beauty of the Peak District National Park on a guided walk with Peak Walking Adventures on Stanage Edge, as seen in the 2005 film adaptation of Pride & Prejudice.

The group also visited Haddon Hall, historic home of Lord and Lady Edward Manners, to discover the backdrop for famous films and TV shows including Wolf Hall, Mary Queen of Scots, The King, The Princess Bride and numerous adaptations of Jane Eyre.

The buyers enjoyed Bakewell Pudding Making at the Old Original Bakewell Pudding Shop, sampled local food at The George, Hathersage and The Pilsley Inn on the Chatsworth Estate, and stayed at the newly-opened Bike & Boot Hotel in Hope, a walking, cycling and dog-friendly hotel in the heart of the Peak District.

The activity to drive international visits came hot on the heels of Visit Peak District & Derbyshire attending the Britain & Ireland Marketplace (BIM) trade event in London on 26th January, which offers British tourism suppliers and destinations an opportunity to meet 1-1 with overseas buyers from across the world.

Other recent activity has included an international workshop with VisitBritain Germany in November to meet major tour operators and travel agents, and promoting the area’s trade-ready product at the ‘Vakantiebeurs’ Trade Day event in Utrecht earlier this year, which is regarded as a key annual travel event for the Netherlands.

Jo Dilley, Managing Director of Visit Peak District & Derbyshire, says: “Attracting international visits to the Peak District and Derbyshire is vitally important to creating a sustainable, year-round visitor economy that supports local jobs, businesses and communities.

“International markets can be key for supporting tourism businesses in the traditionally quieter months, encouraging longer stays, increasing visitor spend, and driving economic growth right across the region.

“Being part of these important face-to-face events and familiarisation visits helps showcase the area as a world-class destination for key travel trade buyers, ensuring the Peak District and Derbyshire is ‘front of mind’ for them when programming and recommending destinations to their clients in 2025 and beyond.”

Mayor of the East Midlands, Claire Ward, says:“People across the region know and enjoy the beautiful towns, villages and breathtaking countryside in Derbyshire, and we’re so fortunate to have the incredible Peak District on our doorstep. I have loved spending so much time in Derbyshire and the Peak District, it’s such a joy to visit either in my role as Mayor or going there with my family on rare days off.

“I am delighted with the work being done by the team at Visit Peak District and Derbyshire, as we rightly showcase to the world all we have to offer tourists and businesses. It is so important to me that we protect and promote this part of our region, support and grow the businesses here and make sure as many people across the globe add ‘Visit Derbyshire’ to their travel plans.”