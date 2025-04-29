Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bolsover District Council is urging local people to take advantage of what is described as ‘probably the best leisure centre membership in the world’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Council’s Go! Active leisure facility is offering households the chance to sign up to their exclusive household membership.

The membership provides up to six people living in the same household access to a variety of activities for just £400 in total for 12-months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The membership gives access to the following (age and height restrictions do apply for certain activities):

People enjoying the swimming pool at Go! active

Go! Swim – Public and lane swim sessions, aqua fun sessions.

Go! Gym – Access to our new 100+ station gym, junior gym, family training.

Go! Move – All group exercise classes including water-based classes.

Go! Play – Go! Tots activities, Sports Splash holiday scheme, walking football, social activity hub for over 50s, play kingdom, pickleball, walking netball, badminton and table tennis hub.

Go! Relax – Access to our sauna, steam room and ice fountain.

Payment for the membership can be done as a one off £400 payment or as an initial £100 deposit, followed by 4 x £75 Direct Debit payments.

This exclusive membership only opens once every year and the deadline to sign up to it is Tuesday 30 June 2025.

Bolsover District Council’s Assistant Director for Leisure, Health and Well-being, Wayne Carter said, “Where else would you get such a deal? The £400 is the total cost for all six members of the household and when you consider other centres offer this type of membership for just one person, it goes to show what an incredible deal this is and what excellent value for money it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are constantly investing in our facilities and introducing new activities all the time, so I would urge people to take advantage of the membership before the deadline passes and you miss your chance.”

To sign up to the deal please telephone 01246 242365 and make an appointment to speak to the Membership Sales Advisor.