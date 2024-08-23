Poundbakery in Derby provides tables and chairs for customers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Poundbakery in Derby launches new Eat In tables and chairs, so you can relax with a cappuccino and a cake!

On Tuesday 27th August, the Poundbakery in Derby will launch a new “Eat In” concept, which will see the shop have tables and chairs available for Customers, allowing them to eat their Poundbakery cakes, sandwiches, pasties and hot and cold drinks whilst sat down, rather than on the go!

To celebrate, Staff will be handing out leaflets for a “Free Tea or Coffee with any eat in purchase”. Be sure to stop by to pick up a leaflet and have a look at the newly reconfigured shop.

Did you know that we offer a range of delicious bean to cup Coffee at PB Derby?

Cappuccino, Sausage Roll and a Cake

You can grab a Cappuccino, Flat White, Americano, Latte or Espresso - all for just £1 each!

We also have a fantastic breakfast offer – 2 item breakfast roll and hot drink for £2.50, so what are you waiting for?