Popular postmistress reaches 30 years’ milestone for running Derbyshire Dales Post Office

Popular postmistress, Tina Peach, has reached a major milestone running Osmaston Post Office in Derbyshire for 30 years.

Tina and her partner, Paul Cranstone, also have run The Shoulder of Mutton Pub in their picturesque Derbyshire Dales village for 32 years.

When they took on the pub they were asked if they would also like to take on Osmaston to restore service to the community.

Osmaston Post Office in a separate building just across the car park from the pub and customers press a bell to let Tina know to come over from the pub to serve at the part-time branch.

Paul Cranstone & Tina Peach outside Osmaston Post Office

Tina was born in Derbyshire and Paul is originally from Middlesex.

When they first took on the Post Office it was in a different building, but it was then moved to a new location with the help of Pub in the Hub, the organisation was founded by His Majesty King Charles III, when he was HRH the Prince of Wales in 2001.

Postmistress Tina Peach said: “I know most of the people in Osmaston from serving them in the Post Office or the pub. Occasionally there are new customers, who are very welcome too. I love to have a chat with customers.

“This is a rural location and it makes life so much easier having a Post Office on their doorstep to do their every day banking, send parcels, do their home shopping returns, pay their bills and do top ups, including the travel money card.”

During Covid the Post Office stayed open to maintain vital Post Office services to the village, which the community really appreciated.”

To mark the Tina’s long and loyal service she was presented with a Post Office 30 Years’ Long Service Award.

Post Office Area Manager, Rachel Bailey, said: “I want to really thank Tina and Paul for the great services that they have provided to their rural village for the past three decades.”