Political Opinion: First Government funded free breakfast club held in Chesterfield

Toby at William Rhode's breakfast club

All primary aged children attending William Rhodes Primary and Nursery School are now able access a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of free childcare, every day, after the school was picked by the Labour Government to be one of the ‘early adopters of their new ‘Universal Free Breakfast’ scheme.

Local MP, Toby Perkins, joined staff and children at William Rhodes today for their official first ‘free’ breakfast club.

Toby said, “It was a great start to the morning with bagels and games at William Rhodes Primary breakfast club. The government funding for these clubs, will mean more school resources going on books and teachers.

Early Adopter schools, like William Rhodes, will shape the future of the Universal Free Breakfast scheme and help make it a success across Chesterfield and the country. These clubs will save parents up to £450 a year and boost attendance and performance at schools.”

Universal free breakfast clubs are central to Labour’s Plan for Change, removing barriers to opportunity by making sure every child starts the school day ready to learn – with research showing the clubs have a lasting impact on children’s behaviour, attendance and attainment.

The scheme also has an important role to play in Labour’s commitment to remove the stain of child poverty. Out of the 180,000 children who will benefit from the early adopter schools nationwide, around 67,000 attend schools in deprived areas. This will provide an essential meal to ensure every child starts the day ready to learn.

Toby added, “I was also delighted to learn on my visit that William Rhodes have just secured a GOOD rating in their recent Ofsted inspection, which shows the significant improvements being made at the school. Well done to the Head, Jenny Wilkes, and all her staff.”