Plans to transform Derbyshire golf club into lifestyle destination

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Charjen Capital has purchased the 19th century Horsley Lodge Golf Club in Derbyshire for an undisclosed sum – with long-term, multi-million pound plans to transform the 200-acre site into one of the UK’s outstanding golf and lifestyle destinations.

Led by Derbyshire-based entrepreneur Marc Brough, Charjen has kickstarted its overarching programme by enhancing the existing golf course and members’ areas – as well as refurbishing 14 hotel rooms and creating two new ones. In just three months since the purchase, Charjen has invested £500,000 on works to the golf course and equipment, members’ area and bar.

With further significant investment on the horizon, Charjen has kicked off further plans for Horsley Lodge by applying for planning permission to demolish existing conservatories within the main members’ building to create brand new restaurants and terraces for member and non-members alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally built by the Earl of Sitwell as a wedding present for his son in 1863, Horsley Lodge has earned a reputation as one of Derbyshire’s finest golf courses, country hotels and wedding venues, set in the foothills of the Peak District.

Horsley Lodge is a Par 72 course set in 164 acres of the Derbyshire countryside

Marc Brough of Charjen said: “We saw an opportunity to own one of Derbyshire’s finest golf courses in a stunning location and have grand plans to enhance the golf course itself – as well as upgrade the hotel and venue space in a sensitive and sustainable manner.

“We have a three-year strategy to make the most of this vast, stunning destination, creating a larger wedding venue, enhanced facilities for golfers – including a new driving range with simulators - more rooms for guests to stay and, of course, an elevated dining experience for all, supporting local producers.

“We intend to build on the existing success of Horsley Lodge – investing in a planned programme of works. We have short-term plans for refurbishment which includes the upgrading of the current wedding venue on site, and longer-term plans to create fantastic new facilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Horsley manor house was restored by the Salt family creating the golf club itself, retaining the original character and charm - from the sweeping drive into the exposed limestone walls and original tiled floors.

In its current application to Amber Valley Borough Council, Charjen’s architect Sigma has set out transformational designs to create a high-end brasserie of 85 covers, a signature fine dining space with 18 covers and a chef’s table for eight people and private dining space for 22. There will be a kitchen garden growing produce for the restaurants and providing a stunning backdrop for diners – overlooking the garden and ninth hole. If planning is approved, the restaurants are expected to open later this year.

“We are really excited about the new restaurants – creating a destination for diners locally and nationally and using the finest local producers in Derbyshire. Horsley Lodge will be opening its doors to members and non-members alike to enjoy all the fantastic upcoming facilities that we have in store,” added Marc.

“The golf course will be at its core – and one we want to appeal to local and regional golfers and guests, but also create a venue that appeals to a national audience with the ‘Soho House’ crowd in mind,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We intend to put Horsley Lodge on the map as a great place to play golf, stay a few days, enjoy our fantastic dining experiences and leisure facilities - and of course, to enjoy this stunning part of Derbyshire and all that it has to offer.”

Horsley Lodge is a Par 72 - SS 73 course set in 164 acres and its 6,544 yards meanders around the Derbyshire countryside. The parkland course follows its formative years as meadowland with trees planted three decades ago which have enhanced the landscape, giving each hole its own individual distinctive definition.

In the longer term, Charjen intends to build a new wedding venue with space for hundreds of guests, further accommodation throughout the estate, a new state-of-the-art driving range and simulators, high end spa facilities and swimming pools.