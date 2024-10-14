Pioneering church posts for Mid Derbyshire

By John Stamp
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2024, 11:18 BST
The local Methodist churches across Mid Derbyshire have established two pioneering posts to help local Neighbourhoods in their spiritual, mental and social wellbeing whilst sharing the good news of Jesus.

A special service, held at Belper Central Methodist church on Friday evening, 11th October, welcomed Anne Welch as a local Lay-Pastor and Rachel Barclay as Family and Outreach Worker.

Circuit Superintendent Reverend Ann Anderson said, “It’s a really exciting time here in Mid Derbyshire. The appointment of Anne and Rachel will enable us to work more creatively within local neighbourhoods.

Local Lay- Pastor Anne will work with Denby Bottles, Tansley and Matlock URC Churches whilst Family Outreach Worker and mum of three, Rachel will focus on Heanor and Langley Mill.

Picture shows, Anne Welsh, Revd Ann Anderson, Rachel BarclayPicture shows, Anne Welsh, Revd Ann Anderson, Rachel Barclay
During the service, Reverend Ann welcomed Anne and Rachel with a Bible reading from Luke Chapter 10 verses 38-42 the story of Martha and Mary - as they welcomed Jesus into their home urging them to listen to Him and not rush around on other things - to have a balance in their lives.

Watch this space as further pioneering jobs being recruited.

