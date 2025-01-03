Pictured: Warm Chesterfield places for the cold and isolated as temperatures set to plummet

At various venues across the town including churches and community centres those who are lonely and isolated can leave their cold homes and join others for conversation and food and drink free of charge.
The sites listed here – only a small selection of those available in Chesterfield – are all part of the Warm Welcome Campaign. which is now in its second year.
With a vision of enabling a more deeply connected society where we all have free access to welcoming community space, the campaign was launched to keep people warm through the winter.
However it has blossomed into a movement to reconnect individuals and communities across the country all year round. Last winter, Warm Welcome Spaces hosted two million visits across 4,000 spaces.
For more information visit the Warm Welcome Spaces website.
