Photos around town from civic-minded Chesterfield people: Dog mess, fly-tipping and "bad parking"

By Ben McVay
Published 10th May 2024, 10:39 BST
Pictured are ugly scenes showing grot spots photographed by civic-minded residents in and round Chesterfield.

They include fly-tipping, graffiti, dumped asbestos and a “badly-parked” industrial vehicle.

In one photo a poo bin bin be seen overflowing with dog waste, while in another, asbestos drainpipes are shown dumped near a school.

The images were taken from Fix My Street – a website communities use to report problems to their local councils.

Dog mess, fly-tipping and "bad parking"

1. Photos around town from civic-minded Chesterfield people

Dog mess, fly-tipping and "bad parking" Photo: Fix My Street

Photo Sales
This poo bin, near Skelwith Close, Sheepbridge, is well overdue being emptied

2. Dog mess mountain

This poo bin, near Skelwith Close, Sheepbridge, is well overdue being emptied Photo: Fix My Street

Photo Sales
The poster of this photo, taken on Newbold Road, says: "You can't see when you're pulling out of the Co-op car park and you can't see any traffic when you're crossing the car park entrance".

3. "Badly-parked" steamroller

The poster of this photo, taken on Newbold Road, says: "You can't see when you're pulling out of the Co-op car park and you can't see any traffic when you're crossing the car park entrance". Photo: Fix My Street

Photo Sales
These trays were found dumped off Dunston Road

4. Fly-tipping

These trays were found dumped off Dunston Road Photo: Fix My Street

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Chesterfield