They include fly-tipping, graffiti, dumped asbestos and a “badly-parked” industrial vehicle.
In one photo a poo bin bin be seen overflowing with dog waste, while in another, asbestos drainpipes are shown dumped near a school.
The images were taken from Fix My Street – a website communities use to report problems to their local councils.
1. Photos around town from civic-minded Chesterfield people
Dog mess, fly-tipping and "bad parking" Photo: Fix My Street
2. Dog mess mountain
This poo bin, near Skelwith Close, Sheepbridge, is well overdue being emptied Photo: Fix My Street
3. "Badly-parked" steamroller
The poster of this photo, taken on Newbold Road, says: "You can't see when you're pulling out of the Co-op car park and you can't see any traffic when you're crossing the car park entrance". Photo: Fix My Street
4. Fly-tipping
These trays were found dumped off Dunston Road Photo: Fix My Street