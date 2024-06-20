People in Derbyshire are invited to step up and Walk for Parkinson’s this June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parkinson’s UK’s Walk for Parkinson’s is coming to Derbyshire. The charity is calling on local people to lace up and sign up to this fundraising walk that fuels life-changing research. Walk for Parkinson’s is taking place at Chatsworth House on Sunday 30 June and is part of the charity's national fundraising series where people in the community can help to fund vital research into better treatments and a cure for the condition.

Whether you’re a seasoned walker or looking to take on your first fundraising challenge, Walk for Parkinson’s is suitable for everyone. Taking place at Chatsworth House, Bakewell, there are two different routes available for people to choose from. Participants can walk either a shorter 2.5 mile route, which is fully accessible, or a longer six-mile route.

Walk for Parkinson’s promises not only steps, but smiles as walkers will warm up together, walk together, and finish together with other members of the Parkinson’s community.

Helen Nash is taking part in this event at Chatsworth House and was inspired to get involved and take the step to fundraise for Parkinson’s UK because she was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s in June 2021.

Chatsworth House, Bakewell

Helen is calling on others to join her in taking part in Walk for Parkinson’s as the fundraising series not only offers participants to get active but also meet people in the Parkinson’s community and contribute to groundbreaking research. Helen said:

“I now use a rollator as my mobility has been affected since having Parkinson’s. Every day you are reminded you have Parkinson’s even if it may just be a little wobble or something you are struggling to do, like writing.

Helen, who lives in Weymouth, will be travelling almost 250 miles to participate in the walk. She is determined to meet others with the condition and is looking forward to meeting others living with Parkinson’s. Helen said:

“I’m looking forward to being with other people who want to help raise much needed funds for Parkinson’s research and I think it will be an amazing, positive day. The dream would be to find a cure but I would be happy just to stop it in its tracks from progressing. That would be amazing.”

Katie Thomas, Community Fundraiser for the East Midlands at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. In Derbyshire alone there are 2,460 people living with the condition. Every hour, two more people in the UK are diagnosed, meaning 1 in 37 people alive today will be diagnosed with Parkinson's in their lifetime.

“There’s no cure for Parkinson’s. Yet. But if we walk together, we can make a difference to the lives of people with Parkinson’s. We can make breakthroughs and together we can stride towards a cure for the condition.”

Hannah Scammell, Community Fundraiser for the East Midlands at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“Whatever your age or fitness level, we’d love to see you at Chatsworth House to Walk for Parkinson’s. It’s time to walk the walk and sign up today!”

Walk for Parkinson’s is sponsored this year by Charco Neurotech. Representatives from the therapeutics company will be present at each walk so all attendees can find out more about its products.

It costs just £12 to sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s (under 18s go free!) and it's suggested you try and raise £50 in sponsorship. All walkers will receive a fundraising pack with tips and advice, sponsorship forms and an exclusive Walk for Parkinson’s t-shirt to wear on the day.

