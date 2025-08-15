Peak District youth hostels unveil free social walks starting next month - as part of the 2025 YHA Festival of Walking

Youth hostels in the Peak District have unveiled a programme of free social walks for the 2025 YHA Festival of Walking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are seven free-to-join walks starting from and finishing at Peak District youth hostels during the festival running from September 12 – October 12 – encouraging inclusivity, wellbeing and confidence-building.

The popular five-week-long celebration of walking is designed to help more people take their first steps into the world of walking, community, and the great outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The seven walks starting from and finishing at Peak District youth hostels include:

The popular five-week-long celebration of walking is designed to help more people take their first steps into the world of walking, community, and the great outdoors

September 14 - YHA Castleton Losehill Hall – Health and wellbeing social walk

September 20 - YHA Edale – Discovery and connection social walk

September 21 - YHA Hartington Hall - Discovery and connection social walk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

September 28 – YHA Ravenstor – Discovery and connection social walk

September 30 - YHA Ilam Hall – Nordic social walk

October 11 – YHA Edale – Women-only social walk

October 12 – YHA Youlgreave – Discovery and connection social walk

Headline walks this year include guided map and navigation walks for beginners, accessible routes for wheelchair users, Nordic walking experiences, and walks focused on wellbeing and mindfulness.

The programme has been carefully curated to support people who are keen to walk for leisure but may lack the confidence, experience, or companionship to get started alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew McCoy, keen walker and YHA Walks programme manager, said: “We know that it can be difficult for some people to find opportunities to walk, whether due to mobility challenges, a lack of knowledge, or simply not having someone to go with.

"That’s why this year’s festival is about giving people a reason to start – to join a walk that’s welcoming, supportive and maybe even transformative.”

The 2025 festival programme will also offer instructional sessions that help people build practical confidence, including how to read maps, use a compass and plan safe routes, equipping walkers with the tools they need to explore the outdoors independently in the future.

In addition to the month-long programme of guided group walks, participants can also take advantage of a 20 per cent discount on overnight accommodation at festival hostels and enjoy independent walking adventures by using their free self-guided route maps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walkers can choose from a range of circular walks straight from the hostel door, from city discovery walks to coastal trails and mountain hikes.

The 2025 YHA Festival of Walking is funded by Sport England and Pilgrim Trust, whose support enables YHA to remove financial and practical barriers to participation.

A range of partner organisations are also on board to help ensure the festival reaches as many people as possible, including The Ramblers, British Mountaineering Council, Ordnance Survey and Cotswold Outdoor – all of whom bring specialist knowledge, resources, and networks to the programme.

With their support, thousands more walkers – and first-time non- walkers – are expected to take part in this year’s festival, which organisers say is shaping up to be the biggest YHA Festival of Walking yet.

To find a nearby walk or explore the full programme visit www.yha.org.uk/festival-of-walking