Peak District pottery festival to raise funds for restoration of 17th century heritage pub

A total of 84 potters from across the country will gather in the Peak District for a two-day celebration of ceramics, with proceeds going to the restoration of a 17th century heritage pub.

The popular Wardlow Mires Pottery Festival, started back in 2012 by the now late husband and wife potters Geoff and Pat Fuller, attracts established and up-coming pottery makers.

This year’s Celebration of the Table takes place on Saturday and Sunday, September 6 and 7 at Wardlow Mires set in the heart of the Peak District countryside, near the Three Stags Heads pub.

Proceeds from last year’s show have all been used to maintain the heritage Grade 2 listed Derbyshire Longhouse building The Three Stags Heads in Wardlow Mires, and more maintenance is planned after this year’s show with a vision of finally returning pottery skills to the building.

John Davison, brother of Pat Fuller, who now organises the festival with a team of family, friends and other volunteers, said: “Pat and Geoff’s vision was a country show devoted to ceramics connected with food and drink and it struck a chord.

“The show draws a wide and enthusiastic audience who love the relationship between pots, food, and drink.

“Sadly, both Pat and Geoff have passed, but they left The Three Stags Heads pub and the pottery to the family, and it’s our job to carry on the legacy they created. We are now looking at the next urgent project to hopefully re-open the pottery there for two resident potters to make and display their work in the future.

“The family is committed to continuing the Pots for Food Show, which Pat and Geoff grew from its humble beginnings behind the pub. Last year’s event was perhaps our most successful yet, and we look forward to warmly welcoming the potters and visitors to what has become a truly unique country show in the beautiful Peak District.”

Potters and producers will be based in a huge marquee just off the B6465 near Wardlow village, with food stalls, refreshments and beer tent in an area behind the marquee. Card facilities will be available for purchases and entry.

The show runs from 10am-5pm on Saturday September 6 and 10am-4pm on Sunday September 7. Last entry is one hour before closing time.

Tickets cost £6 each on the gate (free for children under 16) with free parking.

Further details visit www.potsforfood.co.uk