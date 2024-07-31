Peak District National Park archaeologist wins national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Council for British Archaeology (CBA) has chosen a Peak District National Park archaeologist as the 2024 Community Archaeologist of the Year in the Marsh Community Archaeology Awards.

These annual awards celebrate the people’s dedication and the outstanding contributions of archaeology projects which create social, cultural and environmental benefit to communities in the UK. The Community Archaeologist of the Year award recognises an individual who has voluntarily or professionally gone above and beyond to make a difference.

Dr Catherine Parker Heath, the community and conservation archaeologist for the Peak District National Park, is the Community Archaeologist of the Year 2024.

Catherine received her award at Castleton Visitor Centre during an Archaeology Activity Day she was working at for this year's Festival of Archaeology.

Dr Catherine Parker Heath receiving her award from David Booker, Marsh Charitable Trust Ambassado

Presenting the award, David Booker, Marsh Charitable Trust Ambassador, said: “Catherine has been recognised for her exceptional dedication to community engagement and volunteer involvement. Through her work, Catherine shares her love of archaeology with people of all ages and backgrounds, enabling them to actively participate in projects across the National Park.”

Neil Redfern, Executive Director of the Council for British Archaeology, said: “Catherine places a strong emphasis on skills development, teaching volunteers valuable techniques such as surveying, photography, drawing, and digital mapping with ArcGIS. Her projects not only educate but also empower participants, fostering a lasting appreciation for archaeology and conservation.”

Phil Mulligan, chief executive of the Peak District National Park, said: “Catherine is passionate about archaeology. She brings a high level of energy and enthusiasm to her work and is generous in sharing her knowledge and expertise with volunteers and communities. I’m delighted that her contribution to community archaeology has been recognised nationally.”

Reflecting on her work, Catherine remarked: “I’m thrilled by this award – it’s such an honour. I love the work I do with communities and volunteers. There is such a wealth of knowledge, skills, and experience out there that brings real meaning to the work we do. Archaeology truly is for everyone.

“I must also thank the rest of the National Park’s Cultural Heritage Team and other colleagues working with volunteers in the Peak District National Park too, and make sure they get the recognition they deserve. The job I do is not in isolation – it’s thanks to their support and through working together that I am able to go out there with the fabulous volunteers we have and do the great work we do. I couldn’t do it without them.”

Catherine has worked for the Peak District National Park since 2018, first as cultural heritage officer for the South West Peak Landscape Partnership, where she delivered the Barns and Buildings Project and the Small Heritage Adoption Project, training and working alongside volunteers carrying out a range of archaeological fieldwork.

Previously, Catherine established her own business focussing on archaeological learning and outreach working with schools and community groups. She also worked for a time as an adult education tutor for Birmingham City Council and later Derbyshire County Council, teaching the Archaeology of Britain and the Peak District.