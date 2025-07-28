Peak District Mighty Hikers raise £860,000 for Macmillan to support people living with cancer

On Saturday 19 July over 2,300 people did something Mighty for Macmillan and braved the full and half marathon at the Peak District Mighty Hike – despite the threats of thunder and heavy rain!

So far, they’ve raised over £860,000 to help fund vital Macmillan information and support services for people living with cancer.

Jenny said: “We laughed, we cried, we cursed those miles that seemed to stretch endlessly but we enjoyed every second. We met some wonderful people along the way. The feeling of camaraderie and shared experience will warm my soul till the next one.”

Helen Hancock, Challenge Events Team Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, says: “The thousands of people taking part in Macmillan Mighty Hikes across the UK this summer really are an incredible community. We want to say a massive thank you to everyone involved for their amazing support and for braving the breathtakingly beautiful, but physically challenging Peak District Mighty Hike.

“So far, the 2,300 Mighty Hikers from across the UK have raised an incredible £860,000! We’re so very grateful for everyone’s efforts to raise vital funds for Macmillan and our work to support people living with cancer.

“The waiting list for our 2026 Peak District Mighty Hike is now open and there are still some places available at a small number of our other Macmillan Mighty Hikes this summer, so sign up now at mightyhikes.macmillan.org.uk.”

The number of people living with cancer in the UK has surged to almost 3.5 million, the highest figure ever reported for the UK. Every penny raised by mighty hikers will help Macmillan go the extra mile to do whatever it takes for people living with cancer, whoever and wherever they are.

Of the money raised, £491,497 could support the Cancer Information and Support Team on the Macmillan Support Line for three months. In this time, they could support more than 9,000 people affected by cancer who have questions about cancer or need practical support.

And £347,632 could support the Cancer Information Nurse Specialists on the Macmillan Support Line for an entire month. In this time, they could support around 3,000 people affected by cancer and provide a wide range of specialist information such as how to manage side effects, treatment options, living with cancer, and coping with grief.

Macmillan Mighty Hikes are a series of one-day half and full marathon fundraising hikes, running from May through to September in some of the most beautiful parts of the UK. This year, Macmillan Mighty Hikes will be taking place in 12 stunning locations across all four UK nations.

2025 is also a special year for everyone involved as it marks the 10th anniversary of the series, which began in 2015 and has raised a total of £70 million for people living with cancer since it began. This year we have over 34,000 hikers registered making it the biggest ever for Mighty Hikes.

Last year, 24,000 people walked over 438,000 miles between them to raise £10.7 million as part of the Mighty Hikes series, all with their own reasons for taking part.