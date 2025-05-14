Peak District accessibility champion receives accolade in memory of National Parks colleague

Sue Smith pictured with members of Paul Hamblin’s family and chief executives Tony Gates and David Butterworth

A Peak District National Park Authority officer has received an award for dedication to improving people’s accessible enjoyment of the region in the inaugural presentation of a new accolade for excellence in England’s National Parks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sue Smith, Access & Rights of Way officer has spent much of her career on projects to improve physical accessibility across the Peak District, leading to the UK’s first National Park becoming one of the most user-friendly outdoor locations in the country.

The new national award has been named in honour of Paul Hamblin, former Executive Director of National Parks England who tragically passed away in 2023 following a long battle with illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul’s wife and family joined UK National Park chief executives and chairs at a recent conference held in the Peak District to present the award, and reflect on Paul’s own invaluable contribution to national park policy, advocacy and wider political understanding of environmental issues in Westminster.

Sue Smith, centre with members of Paul Hamblin’s family and National Park chief executive Phil Mulligan

Sue Smith, receiving the award has been at the forefront of campaigns such as ‘Miles without Stiles’ which now offers over two-dozen mapped routes in the Peak District alone for wheelers, families and those who are less able or in health recovery, along with countless access improvements to other trails. More recently, the Peak District National Park Authority has opened two Changing Places facilities on its accessible trails – life-changing washrooms for those with complex and additional needs – and provided Tramper vehicles at several locations. Visitors have also been supported through a dedicated focus on ‘Accessible Castleton’, providing maps and information to help those with additional needs navigate and enjoy the popular Hope Valley village.

As part of Defra’s Access for All funding, Sue has been instrumental in continuing to adapt, improve and innovate for visitors to the Peak District and beyond, often in partnership with other national parks.

In a dedication to Paul Hamblin, recognised in the newly announced award, long-standing colleague Tony Gates, chief executive of Northumberland National Park Authority said: “Paul was a man of honour, of commitment, and of great determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was driven and empowered by his passion for the environment and, in particular, National Parks and above all a great moral compass and a strong sense of public service and social justice. With Paul there was a steely determination to do his best.

“The naming of this award in his honour is a fitting tribute to Paul, his achievements and all that he stood for. He always highlighted the role of those often not in the foreground and those who like him were determined to make a real and authentic difference.

“We see so many of those same values in Sue Smith, receiving this award for the first time, and will no doubt do so in others in future as we recognise such immeasurable contributions to our protected landscapes.”

David Butterworth, chief executive of the Yorkshire Dales National Park and chair of the UK National Parks’ working group on access, added: “Sue is a more than worthy first recipient of this award named in honour of Paul, who I know would have equally recognised such dedication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She has been the driving force behind so many successful initiatives in ensuring equal opportunity of access for so many in our society.

“As someone who acts as catalyst for positive change, I’ve rarely worked with someone so committed to the founding principles of our National Parks and so loved and appreciated by their peers."

Phil Mulligan, chief executive of the Peak District National Park Authority, added: “Since I joined the National Park Authority a couple of years ago, Sue’s dogged determination, unrivalled knowledge and unwavering passion for access has remained infectious.

“I’m therefore immensely proud not only of the offer we continue to bring to the region and the nation for those with additional access needs, but also personally for Sue in receiving this much-deserved award.”