Pavers Foundation supports SpecturmHeads CIC

The Pavers Foundation, charitable organisation of the family-owned-and-run footwear retailer, Pavers, has donated £1,000 to SpectrumHeads CIC, a peer-led, autistic and neurodivergent community in Derbyshire.

The Foundation made a donation on behalf of Joanna Saunders, a Pavers colleague from the Belper store, who applied through the employee-led, charitable giving scheme.

The donation will be put towards helping to run their newly developed group for neurodivergent women across Derbyshire, allowing them a safe and comfortable space to meet, connect and support each other. The program is currently offering guided therapeutic art lessons and are looking forward to hosting a guest speaker for Women’s History month in March.

Amada Skrytek, Director of Partnerships at SpectrumHeads CIC said; ‘SpectrumHeads CIC are hugely grateful to the Pavers Foundation for their generous contribution towards our new flagship work engaging neurodivergent women in Derbyshire. The Neurodivergent Women's Living Room is proving a valuable, much needed resource for local women and girls to meet and connect regularly, while exploring what neurodivergence means for us women, some of whom are raising neurodivergent families, and the barriers (and joys!) we encounter.’

Left: Amanda Skytrek, Director of Partnerships from SpectrumHeads CIC with Joanna Saunders from Pavers, Belper.

In an additional testimonial from a recent attendee of the sessions, Jane said; ‘that attending the session was like a lightbulb coming on and stating that they were beyond grateful for the service provided by SpectrumHeads CIC’.

It was following an adult diagnosis of autism that Joanna found limited guidance through the NHS. However, after reaching out to SpectrumHeads CIC found their support and the community invaluable. Joanna said, “SpectrumHeads CIC run a course that helps you explore your diagnosis, share experiences and learn more about your brain. Being part of SpectrumHeads CIC gave me a safe place to explore my neurodivergence and I’ve been able to learn more about myself through their support.”

The Pavers Foundation is delighted to support causes up and down the UK and beyond, the vast majority of which are nominated by colleagues of the business, with other donations being made on behalf of the Paver family. More recently, the Foundation has launched Customer Causes, a new initiative that invites customers to nominate charities or community groups close to their hearts. Find out more here.

The foundation proudly makes a difference to local communities and more recently has taken steps to explore environmentally positive initiatives. To date, the Pavers Foundation has awarded over 2.2 million in donations.