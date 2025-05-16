“Passionate” and “fun-loving” Chesterfield chef dies aged 37 of advanced and aggressive cancer

A “passionate” and “fun-loving” Chesterfield chef has died aged 37 of an advanced and aggressive cancer which was “masked” by his busy lifestyle.

Guy Meddows-Taylor passed away suddenly on April 27, having driven himself to Chesterfield Royal Hospital two days before complaining of a chest infection.

The “passionate” chef – who started out at New Tupton Fish Bar aged 15 – was found to have acute myeloid leukemia during blood tests. Mum Katy Robinson, 63, said “energetic” Guy’s lifestyle had “masked” the symptoms of the disease until it was too late.

Guy had just worked a 13-day run of shifts in preparation for a holiday and so his exhaustion before being admitted “seemed quite normal”, said his family.

Guy with partner and fiancée Molly

“His lifestyle hid the symptoms,” said Katy. “He was a boisterous character, a very busy man. None of us knew anything about it. He drove himself into A&E and was diagnosed with probable pneumonia but then the blood results came back and said he was fighting more than pneumonia.”

Guy was moved onto the intensive care unit and died two days later. The "wonderful” son, brother, nephew and uncle also left behind fiancée and partner Molly Scollick who he had lived with and worked side-by-side with for the last six years.

Born in the British Military Hospital, Hong Kong, Guy moved with his mum and older brother back to Chesterfield over 30 years ago. While at Tupton Hall School aged 15 he started working at New Tupton Fish Bar and while working there the owners’ Greek heritage and cuisine “sparked” his interest in different foods.

Mum Katy said: “From then onwards every job he had was in the catering industry. I can’t the number of places he’s worked at because I think literally every establishment in Chesterfield has had a taste of his culinary skills.”

Guy at Van Dyk

Some of the establishments include Casa hotel, Brampton Manor and the former Van Dyk, before working his way up to head chef at the White Hart at Moorwood Moor – his final job.

Katy said: “Everywhere he has ever been he has made quite an impression. He had an amazing passion to discover and share food. He once wanted to make the family a surf and turf. So he came and made moules mariniere (mussels) and sirloin steak. We fought over the leftovers, it was stunning.

"It was the way he introduced you to these amazing foods and flavours. He found it so easy to create beautiful food, it was effortless.” Katy described how son Guy would travel all over the country and abroad to discover new dishes, and he would forage in his spare time for wild garlic with partner Molly.

When he started a new job, said Katy, Guy would “stand and observe” in the beginning, however he refused to accept ready-made products in any kitchen he worked at.

Guy and fiancée Molly met at Nonna’s in Chesterfield, where, says Katy, sous chef Molly taught him how to “suck eggs” during their first shift. During the years that followed the pair worked as a duo together wherever Guy went. “They were 24/7 in each other’s lives,” said Katy.

The pair were engaged in 2024 and had hoped to marry in 2026, planning wedding favours in the form of Haribo in honour of Guy’s love of the sweets.

Speaking about Guy, Katy said: “He was very energetic, the sort of Tigger of the team and he always brought the best out of people. Although he could have crossed words with people, he was always gentle and kind while trying to teach them.

"He was always fun-loving and hilarious but he would always go the extra mile – he was a bouncy character who was full of fun, full of life. He was just a very passionate young man in every way.”

Guy’s memorial service will be held at the Chesterfield Crematorium on June 2 at 4.10pm, where all friends and colleagues are invited to join his family in a celebration of his life – and afterwards at The Olde House, Newbold Road.

Donations will be taken for 'The Burnt Chef Project', who support hospitality service personnel dealing with mental health issues. For more information please contact Lilleker Funeral Directors on 01246 277095.