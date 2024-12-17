Paris Olympian visits Derbyshire salon

Olympic medallist Amber Rutter at Hair & Beauty at Slimming World.
An Olympian who recently returned from sporting glory in Paris brought her silver medal to a Derbyshire salon last week.

Amber Rutter, 27, a Team GB sport shooter who specialises in skeet, visited Hair & Beauty at Slimming World when she was in the area to congratulate Slimming World’s 37 Woman of the Year finalists.

The state-of-the-art salon, which has been serving the local community for 25 years, is based on site at Slimming World’s head office and open to the public.

Ruby Parsons, a senior stylist at Hair & Beauty at Slimming World, said: “It was great to welcome Amber to the salon, she’s such an inspirational woman. If you’d like to feel like a winner, we have a whole host of treatments available which will leave you feeling like you can conquer the world!”

Hair & Beauty at Slimming World has free parking on site and offers a variety of services including hairstyling, make-up application, anti-aging treatments, facials and more. For more information about Hair & Beauty at Slimming World and to book an appointment, call 01773 546382.

