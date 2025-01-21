Paralysed dog walks again after large tumour removed from spine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beloved family dog has been given the ability to walk again after a leading team of vets removed a one-inch tumour from her spine.

Ruby, an 8-year-old Miniature Schnauzer, had been showing difficulties using both back legs for 14 days after suffering from wobbliness, collapsing limbs, and struggling to get up.

Owner Mrs Ralls, who lives in Ashbourne, immediately took her to her local general practice vets where they advised immediate referral to a Specialist Neurologist due to Ruby’s age and the quick progression of her symptoms.

It was recommended that Ruby be taken to Dovecote Veterinary Referrals in Castle Donington, Derbyshire. Here one of the UK’s leading veterinary neurologists – Sergio Gomes - conducted MRI scans of her spine to see if he could identify the problem.

He established that a section of Ruby’s spine was not functioning properly due to a large one-inch mass inside the spinal cord in the middle of her back. This was severely pressing on her spinal cord, causing a loss of function in both back legs.

To treat Ruby, Sergio and his team at Dovecote planned surgery. They hoped it would quickly decompress Ruby’s spine, give her the best chance of survival, and offer her the opportunity to regain her mobility.

Ruby was taken into the operating theatre the same day. Here the team of surgeons and nurses undertook a precise two-hour operation to carefully remove the one-inch tumour, without causing any damage to Ruby’s delicate spinal cord.

Surgery was a success. Miraculously, immediately after her operation, Ruby began to support her body-weight on her legs and was taking tentative steps. At home, over four weeks she continued to recover smoothly. More than 18 months on, Ruby now has full limb function and is back to her usually, bouncy and happy self.

Analysis of the tumour samples confirmed it was a meningioma. Meningiomas are typically considered benign localised tumours, but the chances of re-growth are nonetheless high. So six months later, Ruby underwent a repeat MRI scan at Dovecote to see if any re-growth had occurred. Luckily no re-growth has been identified.

Sergio, who led the team, said: “We are very happy with how Ruby is doing. Her owner has remarked how pleased she is with Ruby’s recovery and the new lease of life this surgery has provided her with.

“Meningiomas are one of the “better” growths one can find, as we can safely remove them in the majority of cases. Ruby has however recovered incredibly well!”

Established in 1995, Dovecote Veterinary Referrals is an RCVS accredited multidisciplinary Specialist small animal referral hospital. Over the years, Dovecote has added to its services and now offers specialist led Neurology and Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics, Soft Tissue Surgery, Oncology, as well as other services including Dermatology, Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology. On site state of the art equipment include MRI, CT and electrodiagnostics.