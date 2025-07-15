P3 Charity named a UK Top 100 social enterprise in prestigious NatWest SE100 Index 2025

P3 Charity has once again secured a place in the highly regarded NatWest SE100 Index for an 11th consecutive year, recognising it as one of the UK’s leading social enterprises.

The NatWest SE100 Index, produced annually by Pioneers Post in partnership with NatWest, celebrates the UK’s most outstanding businesses and organisations that demonstrate remarkable impact, growth and innovation within the charity and social enterprise sector.

The Index is celebrated across the third sector, highlighting the extraordinary commitment of organisations working to make a positive impact across society. A focus of this year’s criteria was an ongoing pledge to our climate and positive action on equality and diversity.

Commitment to positive change

Delivering meaningful services to people experiencing social exclusion since 1972, P3 Charity has built an extensive legacy of stepping up to tackle the challenges that many shy away from, working hand in hand with individuals and communities to inspire lasting, positive change. While P3’s foundation is firmly rooted in a people-led approach, the charity recognises that true progress also requires a wider commitment to protecting our shared environment and promoting equality in every facet of its work.

As set out in P3’s comprehensive Carbon Reduction Plan, the organisation is actively focused on improving the accessibility and accuracy of data concerning its primary carbon emission sources. This data-driven approach enables P3 to take decisive action to make its properties more energy efficient, exploring innovative solutions and partnerships to minimise environmental impact. In addition, the charity has introduced an internal climate education programme, empowering staff with the knowledge and tools to reduce emissions and champion sustainability within their everyday roles.

Equally important is P3’s unwavering commitment to equality, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) across its workforce. The charity strives to create an environment where every employee feels respected, valued, and able to thrive, regardless of their background or circumstances. P3’s inclusive recruitment practices are guided by robust EDI policies, ensuring that hiring processes are fair and accessible to all. Through continuous training, transparent policies, and active listening, P3 works to break down barriers and foster a workplace culture where diversity of thought and experience drives innovation and better outcomes for the people and communities it serves.

P3 Charity supports over 30,000 people every year through its holistic, people-led services. From homelessness and housing support to mental health and community services, P3’s unique model provides a range of short-term and long-term support, improving access to vital services nationwide.

Gemma Bukel, Managing Director of P3 Charity, said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be named in this year’s SE100. This recognition is a testament to the passion, dedication, and creativity of our teams at P3, who work tirelessly to challenge social injustice and create opportunities for people to thrive. Being listed alongside so many impactful organisations is an honour and it fuels our drive to keep pushing boundaries, working in partnership, and delivering meaningful change.”

Tim West, Founding Editor at Pioneers Post, added:

“We started the SE100 because we wanted to celebrate and share the work of purpose-driven innovators, entrepreneurs and investors across the UK. As a social enterprise ourselves, we're committed to supporting the growth and development of purpose-led innovation and entrepreneurship through our independent, solutions-based journalism and through the programme of awards, training and networking events that we run throughout the year.”

P3 Charity’s mission is to work alongside people to overcome barriers and build a better future, and this continued recognition from the NatWest SE100 Index underscores P3’s unwavering commitment to creating lasting positive change for communities across the UK.

Join Us

With continued support, P3 Charity aims to reach even more people and expand its life-changing services. We’re run by more than 800 colleagues across the UK and hundreds more volunteers. To find out how you can get involved and help drive positive change, visit www.p3charity.org