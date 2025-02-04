When it was decomissioned Tony saved it from the scrapyard by driving the bus to Chesterfield twin town, Darmstadt, when it was gifted to Germany by Chesterfield Corporation Transport in 1989.

Bus lover Tony later drove the 225 back home to Derbyshire when new height regulations outlawed the vehicle in Germany some years later. Since its return the bus has remained with Tony ever since, accompanying him to events such as weddings and bus rallies.

Tony, 84, is now looking to find the bus a new home – determined that it should remain in the town. Speaking about the 225 bus – one of a fleet of 10 vehicles at the time – he described it as a “firm favourite”. Tony was the first conductor to take the bus out on the road in 1960.

He described how, while driving the bus on the German autobahns, he was pulled up three times by police officers who were fascinated by the double-decker – never before seen in the country.

1 . In pictures Owner of 1960s Chesterfield bus seeks new home for the vintage vehicle Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Classic 1959 Chesterfield bus going to new owner Tony standing next to the old Chesterfield Transport Corporation bus Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Classic 1959 Chesterfield bus going to new owner Mayor welcomes the bus back from Germany Photo: Tony Stacey Photo Sales

4 . Classic 1959 Chesterfield bus going to new owner Bus on a trip to Crich tramway museum Photo: Tony Stacey Photo Sales