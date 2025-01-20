Overwhelming support for saving Belper care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday, January 18, some 250 people attended a rally called by recently-formed community interest group Belper Together, to protest against the threatened sale or closure of the town’s much loved and widely respected Ada Belfield Care Home.

After marching through the town, campaigners gathered at Strutts Community Centre to hear from relatives of Ada Belfield residents, Derbyshire County Councillor Gez Kinsella (Duffield and Belper South), Mid-Derbyshire MP Jonathan Davies and retired Belper GP, Dr Heather Kinsella, amongst others.

Ada Belfield Care Home, an award-winning facility that opened only four years ago at a cost of over £11 million, currently accommodates some 40 residents whose health is already suffering as a result of the uncertainty surrounding their future welfare.

Family member, Colin Orton, emphasised the quality of care provided by Ada Belfield compared with others that he’s encountered, and said that he hasn’t had the heart to tell his 94-year-old mother that the home she loves is at risk.

Ada Belfield residents under threat of losing their much loved home

He added, “We have been totally betrayed by the County Council over the Ada Belfield – a place of love and humanity at the heart of our community - where dedicated staff make every day count for their residents.”

Councillor Kinsella lamented Derbyshire County Council’s lack of transparency regarding the specific costs relating to Ada Belfield’s operation and said, “By their own admission, the Council’s Cabinet Members do not seem to understand the financial justification for their own proposals.

“And the so-called consultation incorporated no public face-to-face engagement by either officers or cabinet members to explain their reasoning. Surely such a major decision merited more discussion.”

Retired Belper GP, Dr Heather Kinsella, was concerned that all possible options had not been considered. Sheffield City Council’s successful not-for-profit solution Sheffcare, for example, shows that owning and operating a number of homes saves both Council and residents significant sums.

The march en-route

“If we lose the Ada Belfield in its current form, we will also lose its 20 NHS rehabilitation beds – an integral part the Babington Hospital closure agreement. Not only have over 800 people benefitted from these rehab beds since the facility opened, they importantly take pressure off the acute hospitals, thereby improving care for everyone.”

Jonathan Davies MP questioned the process the council used to arrive at its decision to consult on the services. He said: “It is doubtful whether the county council followed consultation best practices regarding its care homes, and this needs further investigation.

“We also need to understand how well the council collaborates with the NHS, especially when patients are being discharged from hospital into adult social care.

“The new government has set aside billions of pounds of much-needed extra funding for the NHS and councils to address the 14 years of cuts they have faced. Why can’t Derbyshire County Council postpone any decision until these new funds filter through?”

Keith Venables, Chair of Belper Together urged all present to attend the next campaign meeting at 7pm at Strutts Community Centre, Belper on January 27

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for adult care Councillor Natalie Hoy said: “We understand there is interest in the outcome of the public consultation and the future of Ada Belfield and I can assure everyone that all responses and feedback received will be fully taken into account and no decisions have been made yet.

"We’ve always prided ourselves on being a well-managed council but like all other councils across the country we’re facing increasing financial pressures that are outside our control including higher prices for fuel, energy, materials, inflation, the national pay award and the continued increase in demand for services, particularly adults and children’s social care services.

"We are also seeing a continued decline in people choosing to go into a traditional residential care setting, instead people are wanting and are choosing to live independently in their own homes for as long as possible.

"Evidence shows fewer people are choosing, and will choose, to live in a traditional residential care setting, such as Ada Belfield. Because people are choosing to stay at home for as long as possible, when they enter care settings they have more acute needs which means they need nursing care which we’re not legally allowed to provide.

"These changes in demand, including the need to support the growing number of people with dementia and their carers, means it is vital we explore options to ensure we are sustainable and meet the needs of our residents.”

