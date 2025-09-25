Over £10,000 raised as artist Luke Horton and team summit Scafell Pike for Jessop NICU

The group raised over £10,000 for NICU at Jessops.

Local artist Luke Horton organised a hiking event to summit Scafell Pike, inviting people from across the country to join him is his fundraising efforts. More than 40 people signed up and altogether they’ve raised over £10,000.

Funds raised will go to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), at Jessop Maternity Wing in Sheffield. The unit provides neonatal intensive care and special care for sick and premature babies born in Sheffield and those transferred from other units who need their expertise.

The hike coincides with NICU awareness month, a time to honour babies born premature or sick, their families, and the staff who support them.

The walkers completed a one-day hike to the iconic peak of England’s highest mountain, in some challenging conditions. The yellow weather warning didn’t dampen spirits, and the group completed the hike in 6 hours.

Luke’s daughter Elodie was born in Oct 2024. She spent the first five days her life in intensive care at the Jessop Wing Maternity Hospital in Sheffield, before moving into special care on the unit.

Luke Horton said, “Climbing Scafell Pike was an incredible experience for a truly meaningful and personal cause. We wanted to give something back through Sheffield Hospitals Charity after receiving such outstanding support during a very difficult time with baby Elodie. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who took part and donated — your generosity means the world to us.”

Freya Kingswood, Community and Events Fundraising Manager said, “We are extremely grateful to Luke, his partner and all the walkers for their incredible fundraising.

Through fantastic efforts like this hike, we can continue to support NICU with things like family accommodation so new parents can be near their poorly baby, providing round the clock refreshments for families, funding a family care nurse to give vital support and parent packs with some much-needed essentials.

It’s amazing to see so many people coming together to take on a challenge like this and make such a difference.”

To donate to Team Scafell Pike Charity Hike, visit the page here.