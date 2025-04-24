Over 800 clubs signed up to get 20,000 people playing bowls across the nation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bowls’ Big Weekend is returning for its fifth year and is set to be the biggest yet with a record-breaking 800+ clubs signed up to take part, including clubs in Derbyshire.

Taking place from May 23 – 26, the annual national event is designed to introduce more people to the sport of bowls, with clubs nationwide opening their doors for the bank holiday weekend, offering free taster sessions available to all ages and abilities. The weekend creates a welcoming atmosphere for returning players or those totally new to the game, but also offers a great, free day out for families.

Bowls’ Big Weekend is organised by Bowls England, in partnership with Aviva, and is aiming to introduce 20,000 new people to the sport this year. A number of clubs in Derbyshire are ready to host next month, including Derby West End and Marehay.

Bowls’ Big Weekend has become a staple event in the bowls’ calendar, with 129 of the clubs having signed up every year so far, with this year set to be bigger than ever. Since the introduction of Bowls’ Big Weekend more than 60,000 people have registered with their local clubs to take part.

Bowls is an accessible sport that offers a place of community, particularly for those with low mobility to maintain a level of physical activity. Cancer Research UK are collaborating with the event this year to help support the game that has been a lifeline for many going through cancer treatment.

Sian Honnor, 4x Commonwealth Medallist and Bowls England Board Member said: “Bowls has so much to offer as a sport, it really is something that everyone can get involved in. Bowls’ Big Weekend is always a brilliant weekend to showcase what our sport had to offer.

“People should definitely get down to their local clubs and give bowls a go, and who knows, we might uncover some future talent for the England squad.”

Jon Cockcroft, Bowls England Chief Executive said: “We’re so proud to be delivering our fifth Bowls’ Big Weekend over the Spring Bank Holiday. The event has grown year on year thanks to the incredible work of bowls clubs across our country and it is a key part of the recent growth of our sport.

“Bowls is a sport that can be played by all ages and abilities. It brings family and friends together and makes people healthier and happier. We encourage everybody to come down and give it a go. You will be assured of a warm welcome, you’ll meet some great people, and you’ll enjoy the simple challenge of getting that bowl close to the Jack.”

Participation sign-ups are now open for Bowls’ Big Weekend with a list of all the clubs taking part available to help find your closest club.

To find your nearest club and sign up, visit: https://www.bowlsbigweekend.com/find-a-club/