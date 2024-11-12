Outstanding-rated Ashbourne care home welcomes therapy dog to bring residents joy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ashbourne Lodge on Derby Road, Ashbourne, has welcomed a new furry friend to the care home to provide companionship and emotional support to its residents.

Residents at Ashbourne Lodge, an ‘Outstanding-rated’ care home, invited the home’s Wellbeing Facilitator, Stacy Sandham, and her new dog, Milo, to encourage interaction between residents and pets. Decades of research show that pet therapy can improve emotional well-being, reduce feelings of loneliness, and promote relaxation, especially among the elderly.

This special initiative has long been a source of happiness, relaxation, and emotional support for residents. Joan, a resident at Ashbourne Lodge, said, “I loved our visit from Milo. It was nice to give treats, and we went out for a walk in the fresh air.” Mervyn, also a resident at the home, said, “I miss having a dog because they’re a good companion. Milo brought back the emotions of companionship, and I felt much less stressed afterwards.”

“Ashbourne Lodge believes deeply in the benefits of pet therapy,” says Jim Watt, Registered Care Home Manager. “We’ve seen how it helps residents feel more at ease and engaged, sparking joy and even evoking cherished memories. This program and doll therapy are key initiatives we use alongside our Montessori ethos to ensure residents feel wanted, supported and independent.”

Ashbourne Lodge has been meticulously designed, using the best practices in care, design, food and nutrition, and methods to enable people to feel like they belong, have purpose, feel part of their community, and be fulfilled.

The Montessori approach to care aims to enable individuals to live independently and have a place in their community to contribute and thrive. Its fundamental principles focus on enhancing the home environment, improving the quality of life of residents and giving their lives purpose.

Ashbourne Lodge is part of the Milford Care group, which has six care homes across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, two of which are rated ‘Outstanding’ by CQC. Spencer Grove in Belper (Outstanding), Ashbourne Lodge in Ashbourne (Outstanding), Milford House in Duffield (Good), and The Meadows in Alfreton (Good) are all based within the Derbyshire area. Hazelgrove in Hucknall (Good), Nottinghamshire, and Buddleia House (Outstanding+Good) are all based within the Derbyshire area.

All the homes boast high social interaction, homely surroundings, and an appealing selection of facilities suitable for every resident. They also specialise in residential care, nursing care, palliative care, dementia care, respite care, and daycare.

For more information about Ashbourne Lodge and how they can help your loved one, contact 01335 301400 or email them [email protected].