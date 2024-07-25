“Our last days were filled with love” - Daughters join charity night walk to remember dad

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When Walter Dodd was diagnosed with lung cancer, he wanted to spend his final days at home. Just eighteen days later, with support and care from Treetops Hospice nurses, Walter died peacefully at home with his wife and two daughters.

Walter’s two daughters, Jenny Wye and Claire Lewis, have signed up for the Treetops Moonlight Walk – Team Walking4Walter - to say thank you to the hospice.

Proceeds from the sponsored 10k night walk help fund Treetops nursing care for local patients at the very end of life, in their own home. The Treetops nurses were a ‘lifeline’ to Walter and his family as Jenny, 56, from Derby, explained:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Daddy was a keen walker. He loved to travel with my mum, Mo – his wife of 53 years, and there weren’t many places around the world that they hadn’t visited! He also loved being at home, pottering in his beautiful garden, and spending time with his six grandchildren. He was a doting grandpa.”

L-R: Jenny, Mo, Walter and Claire

Walter was a fit and health-conscious 79-year-old, attending a gym three times a week, when he developed a cough in the summer of 2017.

Jenny continued:

“After antibiotics failed to do the trick, Daddy had an X-ray which showed a shadow on his lung. He had never smoked and rarely drank, but despite his fit and active appearance, the cancer had spread like wildfire.

“The cancer was so far advanced that there was no time for treatment, no time for tests, or hospital visits, no hope. His diagnosis was a bombshell that stopped us all in our tracks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

L-R: Walter, grandson Archie, wife Mo and Poppy the dog

Walter wanted to be at home for end-of-life care, but the emotional and physical toll was immense on his family, who wanted to take care of him.

“In less than two weeks, our lives had been turned upside down. Daddy's health declined rapidly. Claire and I moved back home, helping mum to provide round-the-clock care.

“The call from Treetops to offer us a Hospice at Home nurse overnight was literally like hearing from a guardian angel. It was a lifeline.

“Leaving Daddy in the capable hands of palliative care specialists allowed us to finally get some much-needed rest, knowing he was safe and comfortable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The nurses visited each night, and their support made an immeasurable difference for our family.

“Those precious eighteen days were filled with love and togetherness. It was wonderful that we were all at home with him when he died. This may not have been possible without the support of the Hospice at Home nurses.

“Thanks to Treetops, we are now able to look back on those difficult days with affection and comfort, knowing we were all together at home. We had unwavering support during an incredibly tough time.”

Jenny and Claire are amongst several hundred people taking part in Treetops Moonlight Walk, Derby’s biggest night-time charity walk, on Friday 6 September at 8pm. Participants can take on a 5k or 10k route, starting and ending at Bustler Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Treetops Moonlight Walk entry fee is £18. Everyone who takes part is encouraged to raise £48 in sponsorship. This will help to fund four hours of Hospice at Home nursing care for local patients, like Walter, at the very end of life.

Jenny is encouraging others to join the charity night walk, and remember their own loved ones:

“We’re very proud to be walking in Daddy’s memory. It seems fitting to take part considering how much he loved walking. It’s something Claire and I can do together and we're hoping some of our children will join us too.

“The Moonlight Walk is an opportunity to support a very worthy charity and have fun with family and friends along the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interested in taking part? Sign up to the Moonlight Walk online at www.treetops.org.uk/moonlightwalk2024

Treetops Hospice, the leading end-of-life care charity in Derby, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families.