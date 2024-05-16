OPUS Music CIC celebrates prestigious invitation to Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

OPUS Music CIC, a leading advocate for music within health and social care, and a designated Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation, proudly attended the Sovereign's Creative Industries Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, May 15th. As leaders of music in healthcare, OPUS Music operates across hospitals and communities in the East Midlands, while also providing training for musicians and healthcare professionals and organisations across the UK. The event, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, served as a celebration of the United Kingdom's vibrant creative industries, with approximately 4,000 representatives from various sectors in attendance.

Among the distinguished guests were renowned figures such as documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux, artist Tracey Emin, director Ridley Scott, and editor of British Vogue Edward Enninful. The event provided a platform to recognise the invaluable contributions of individuals and organisations to the UK's cultural landscape.

CEO Nick Cutts expressed his delight at the occasion, stating, “Molly and I are thrilled to be representing OPUS at today’s Garden Party, celebrating the UK’s world-leading creative and cultural sectors. It is wonderful to have the value of our work recognised in this way. We are proudly attending, representing OPUS and our brilliant colleagues who continue working tirelessly to make our work so successful and impactful. We also carry thoughts of our amazing partners across the health and social care sectors who always give so much of themselves to support music-making. We shall raise a very fancy cake to you all!”

Cutts further reflected on the importance of the event, adding, “What a great occasion to celebrate the wonderful and rich array of creative and cultural talent we have in the United Kingdom. It was wonderful to see the recognition for individuals and organisations who bring health, happiness, and prosperity to every corner of the UK. I take from this event a renewed energy to drive forward our mission of championing music within health and social care, alongside a real pride for what we can achieve when we work hand-in-hand with our partners in healthcare. It was notable how much of a role music has played in the occasion today, providing a backdrop of comfort and celebration. It reminds me that music plays such an important part in most of our lives, and should continue to do so in sickness and in health.”

Molly Davies, OPUS Marketing and Communications Manager, expressed her gratitude for the invitation, stating, “It was an honour to be invited to such a prestigious event. It was a beautifully sunny day to celebrate the creative industries, and wonderful that so many creatives had been invited. The royal band were a personal highlight providing a continual soundtrack to the day. Music is such a big part of what we do and it felt very poignant that the band played such an important role in today’s celebrations bringing joy and feeling to the festivities. We enjoyed the tea and cake, strolling through the beautifully kept Palace gardens, and chatting to HRH Camilla, the Queen of arts.”

OPUS Music is dedicated to championing music within health and social care settings, recognising its transformative power in enhancing well-being and quality of life.