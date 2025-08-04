Optical team celebrate colleagues long service milestones

The team at an opticians in Ashbourne are raising their glasses to celebrate two colleagues who have both reached six years of service and do so much to support their colleagues and the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angela Marshall started her career as an optical assistant at Specsavers Ashbourne in 2019 and has recently been promoted to store manager.

‘I can’t believe I’ve been at Specsavers for six years already – it has really flown,’ says Angela. ‘I’m lucky to work with some fantastic people and experienced so many great things in that time including learning more about optics, customer service and store management.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samantha Russell also joined the team in 2019 as an optical assistant before being promoted to dispenser then a senior dispenser in March this year.

Angela Marshall and Samantha Russell recently celebrated a career milestone

‘The team, our customers and the local community make working here really rewarding, and I’m extremely lucky to be surrounded by such a great team. I’m looking forward to seeing what the future brings – for me and the store!’

Jamie Gohil, store director at Specsavers Ashbourne, says, ‘We are delighted to be able to celebrate Angela and Samantha, and I would like to say a huge thank you for all they do for our customers, our colleagues and our business as a whole.

‘They have both been hugely supportive since I joined as director at the beginning of the year and are a real asset to the team,’ continues Jamie. ‘Their commitment and hard work have contributed so much both instore and through their charity fundraising for the community, most recently for the RNIB.’