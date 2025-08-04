Optical team celebrate colleagues long service milestones

By Abbie Wood
Contributor
Published 4th Aug 2025, 11:52 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 11:56 BST
The team at an opticians in Ashbourne are raising their glasses to celebrate two colleagues who have both reached six years of service and do so much to support their colleagues and the local community.

Angela Marshall started her career as an optical assistant at Specsavers Ashbourne in 2019 and has recently been promoted to store manager.

‘I can’t believe I’ve been at Specsavers for six years already – it has really flown,’ says Angela. ‘I’m lucky to work with some fantastic people and experienced so many great things in that time including learning more about optics, customer service and store management.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Samantha Russell also joined the team in 2019 as an optical assistant before being promoted to dispenser then a senior dispenser in March this year.

Angela Marshall and Samantha Russell recently celebrated a career milestoneplaceholder image
Angela Marshall and Samantha Russell recently celebrated a career milestone

‘The team, our customers and the local community make working here really rewarding, and I’m extremely lucky to be surrounded by such a great team. I’m looking forward to seeing what the future brings – for me and the store!’

Jamie Gohil, store director at Specsavers Ashbourne, says, ‘We are delighted to be able to celebrate Angela and Samantha, and I would like to say a huge thank you for all they do for our customers, our colleagues and our business as a whole.

‘They have both been hugely supportive since I joined as director at the beginning of the year and are a real asset to the team,’ continues Jamie. ‘Their commitment and hard work have contributed so much both instore and through their charity fundraising for the community, most recently for the RNIB.’

Related topics:SpecsaversRNIB
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice