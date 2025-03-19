Opportunity for Chesterfield’s young people to get on the path to work

Toby with students at Juniper Chesterfield

Juniper Training Chesterfield were pleased to welcome local MP, Toby Perkins, to their centre where he met the team and current students.

Juniper Training runs 9 training centres across the Midlands and support over 2000 students per year and work with over 800 employers.

Rated as GOOD by Ofsted in all areas of provision, they support students, adults and employers in bridging the skills gaps between education and employment.

Toby met with students and learnt more about their studies and hopes for the future.

Toby Perkins said, “It was good to get down to Juniper Chesterfield and meet 16-18 year old’s on the study programme heading towards the world of work.

My message to anyone out there considering their future opportunities is to consider apprenticeships and opportunities like Juniper Training offer.”