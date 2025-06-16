Opinion: Real Jobs, Real Voices: Listening to workers on smoking and support

By Helen Henderson, CEO at health and social care independent watchdog, Healthwatch Derbyshire

"Smoking remains one of the biggest public health challenges in the UK. But some groups of people are more affected than others – and often, their voices are the least heard.

Routine and manual workers in Derbyshire - those who keep our care homes running, build our roads, stack our shelves, harvest our food, and deliver our parcels - often face more barriers to good health, and this includes higher rates of smoking.

At Healthwatch Derbyshire, we want to change that by listening more closely to people in these vital roles. We’ve launched a short survey to ask about smoking habits, motivations to quit, and what support people are aware of. It only takes 5–10 minutes, and responses will be shared anonymously to help health services shape support that works in the real world.

This is your opportunity to influence future stop smoking campaigns, improve local services, and make sure they’re rooted in real experience. If you work in a manual or routine job in Derby or Derbyshire and smoke — or know someone who does — please share your story with us.

And to say thank you, we’re offering the chance to win a £50 Love2shop voucher.

Let’s make health messaging fairer, more effective, and more inclusive. It starts by listening."

Take the survey here: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/smoking-survey5/