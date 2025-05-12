Opening Soon: Samuel House Care Home offering, all-inclusive care in Heanor

Heanor’s newest all-inclusive care home, Samuel House on Shipley Lakeside, it set to welcome the local community on Friday 6th June from 10:00 for their Grand Opening.

Samuel House is named after ‘The Ilkeston Giant’, Samuel Taylor whose memorial statue stands three miles from the home. Located on a quiet, scenic area on Pit Lane, Samuel House is just a stone’s throw from Shipley Country Park.

Samuel House will provide residential, dementia, and respite care for up to 66 older people, with a passionate team of professionals using the latest technology to deliver personalised, top-quality care.

The home is setting itself apart from other providers, offering an all-inclusive care package where residents can enjoy nutritious, tasty meals, a wide range of facilities and activities on offer, regular trips and excursions — even chiropody appointments and a regular slot at the hairdresser, at no extra cost.

With bright, open-plan social areas and spacious bedrooms with en-suite wet rooms, Samuel House will have exquisite sensory gardens, an elegant hair and beauty salon, an engaging cinema, and a well-stocked library.

Through use of solar panels and ground source heat pump technology, the home can be operated as a Carbon Free Green home, promoting sustainability and eco-friendly standards.

Lisa Tungate, the General Manager at Samuel House, said, ‘At Samuel House, we're not just opening a new care home—we're creating a place where people can truly feel at home, and lead fulfilling lives.

‘We believe that the heart of any care home is its community. That means fostering genuine relationships between residents, staff, families, and the wider neighbourhood. Samuel House will be a space where everyone feels valued and supported, and we’re excited to open our doors and welcome the local community into this next chapter with us.’

All are welcome to attend Samuel House’s Grand Opening celebration, which will take place in the home on Pit Lane, Shipley, Heanor, DE75 7JH.

For more information or to register your interest in living at Samuel House, 01773 202127, email [email protected] or visit https://danforthcarehomes.co.uk/samuel-house.

About Samuel House:

Samuel House care home in Shipley, Heaton, will offer 24-hour residential, dementia and respite care for up to 66 people. With ensuite bedrooms, beautiful social spaces, and landscaped gardens, Samuel House will offer an all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to its residents and families.