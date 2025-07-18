OWA WhatsApp members

An enjoyable lunchtime get-together of 24 Old Wirksworthians Association WhatsApp Group members was held at the Knockerdown Inn, Carsington on Tuesday, 15th July. It was agreed in principle to hold another similar event in 2026, the Centenary of the founding of the Association.

The Old Wirksworthians Association (OWA), formed in 1926, was disbanded in 2023 because of dwindling numbers.

A WhatsApp group for remaining former OWA members was started and they held a lunch gathering in both 2024 and again this year.

Because of age and infirmity, numbers are limited but there is considerable enthusiasm for doing it again in 2026, 100 years after the OWA was first established. Watch this space!