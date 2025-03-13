Obi-Wan the Greyhound has ‘A New Hope’ for a forever home

A former racing greyhound in the care of Dogs Trust Loughborough hopes to use ‘the force’ to find a new home with a comfy spot to call his own.

Six-year-old Obi-Wan has been in the care of Dogs Trust Loughborough, having been handed over at the end of January. Although little is known about Obi’s history, a tattoo on his ear has revealed he is a former racing greyhound, possibly abandoned after his career on the racetrack came to an end. Obi has been working hard with the Dogs Trust team to feel more confident, comfortable and relaxed in new environments.

Since arriving in the care of Dogs Trust Loughborough, gorgeous Obi-Wan has shown how much he loves his home comforts and a lazy morning. Obi is looking to find patient and understanding adopters willing to help him work through some insecurities and worries that he has, with the support of the Dogs Trust training team.

Celine Di Crocco, Manager of Dogs Trust Loughborough, said: “Lovely Obi-Wan is a gorgeous former racing greyhound on the lookout for the home comforts he loves. With some patience and understanding, Obi will be a fantastic pet and friend.

“There is a misconception that greyhounds need lots of exercise, but many greyhounds in our care tend to like short bursts of activity followed by long snoozes – which is especially true of Obi. Like all breeds, they need daily walks, plenty of time and opportunity to explore, burn energy, and play. Could you give Obi-Wan ‘A New Hope’ of finding his forever home?”

Since 2018, more than 2,700 greyhounds have died or were put to sleep following their participation in greyhound racing around the UK. Dogs Trust and others in the animal welfare sector are calling for greyhound racing to end across the UK to prevent further deaths and injuries. Earlier this month, the Welsh Government became the first in the UK to announce a ban, a decision that Dogs Trust has warmly welcomed.

For more information on Obi-Wan and the other dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust Loughborough, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/loughborough