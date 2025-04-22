Now open: Bigger, better Birds Bakery shop on Ascot Drive
To celebrate the reopening, customers visiting during the first week will be treated to free coffee from Birds’ brand-new coffee supplier, North Star Coffee - the perfect excuse to stop by and sample something from the freshly stocked counter.
Following an exciting transformation, the store now boasts a bigger, brighter, and more welcoming space, thoughtfully designed with the community in mind. The revamped layout introduced a new cosy seating area, making it the perfect spot to relax with a coffee and pastry, meet friends for lunch, or stock up on your favourite Bids’ products.
The refurbishment is part of Birds’ ongoing investment into improving the in-store experience for its loyal customers as part of a bigger brand refresh. Ascot Drive customers will be greeted by a modern interior featuring Birds’ signature spring green, warm grey, and doughnut pink palette, new-look packaging, and an expanded layout that makes browsing, ordering and enjoying Birds’ products even easier.
Jamie Bird, joint managing director at Birds Bakery, said: “We wanted to create a space that feels warm, inviting and better suited to how our customers like to shop and spend time with us. This is a huge step in the next chapter of our journey. We’re confident our customers will love what we’ve created here, and we can’t wait to welcome them in.”
With 61, soon to be 62, stores across the region and over 100 years of baking heritage, Birds Bakery remains proudly family-run, with every decision rooted in quality, tradition, and a passion for freshly made food.