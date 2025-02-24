Notts County Hero recognised by EFL Community Heroes Campaign

A pioneer working alongside the Notts County Foundation has been recognised as an EFL Community Hero for her work driving an inclusive football initiative for women and girls from South Asian backgrounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asia Asghar, who was presented with her pennant before Saturday’s win against Tranmere, said: “To be nominated as an EFL Community Hero was a really touching moment.

“Being nominated for my work was overwhelming but also incredibly rewarding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It shows that the effort we are putting into empowering South Asian girls and women through sport are being recognized and amplified.

Asia Asghar (Right) pictured with Notts County's EFL Community Heroes

“This recognition isn’t just for me; it represents all the women and girls who participate, and it’s a testament to the team effort.

“I do what I do for the passion and the love for it, and we do it because we honestly believe that we are helping the community.

“Well, personally, I feel that if I could change one person's life in a positive way, for me, it makes it all worth it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asghar has worked alongside Notts County Foundation to create women’s and girls-only football sessions, these sessions are designed to provide a safe and supportive environment for participants, where they can experience football in a way that feels comfortable and empowering.

Asia Asghar pictured with her EFL Community Heroes pennant and Notts County all-time leading goalscorer Les Bradd.

With additional support from the Premier League Fans Fund, these sessions have been made possible, addressing the need for inclusivity and fostering a welcoming space for underrepresented groups.

Notts County Foundation's partnership with Asghar, This Girl Can, and the Muslim Women’s Network has been instrumental in breaking down cultural barriers, creating a more inclusive space, and providing women and girls the opportunity to engage in football without fear of judgment.

She has been a driving force behind breaking barriers for South Asian women and girls in football and as an advocate for inclusivity, she understands the unique challenges faced by South Asian girls who often lack representation in the media and struggle to find role models in the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trevor Birch, CEO of the EFL, said: “Community is a fundamental part of the EFL and its 72 Clubs’ identity. The work undertaken by Clubs has a hugely positive impact on the participants of the various programmes and in the towns and cities where people live.

“Football Clubs are trusted in their communities, and this can help to remove barriers for accessing support. Clubs are successfully addressing challenges linked to health, wellbeing, education and employment as well as helping to keep communities connected. We look forward to celebrating and recognising this incredible work in front of match-going fans during the Community Weekends.”

The EFL Community Weekends build on the success of the recent EFL Week of Action in November – where the League and its Clubs shone a light on the significant social impact Club community work has on towns and cities in England and Wales.

This was valued at over £1.24 billion a season in the latest community impact report found here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the 2023/24 season, EFL Football Club charities delivered 438,033 sessions across 801,661 hours with an average of 6,084 sessions and 11,134 hours of support per Club.

For more information on the EFL Community Weekends and the impact of EFL Club community work please visit efl.com.