Northern Tea Merchants to give away 4000 tea bags for VE Day 80th anniversary

In a generous gesture to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 8, Northern Tea Merchants is giving away 4,000 tea bags to community groups throughout Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chatsworth Road-based tea blender and coffee roaster hopes that their high-quality tea will play a significant morale-boosting role in the celebrations, just as it did during World War II.

Community groups participating in the VE Day celebrations can receive a share of the tea bags by simply getting in touch with Northern Tea Merchants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This generous donation supports the Royal British Legion's (RBL) 'The Great British Tea Party,' which encourages volunteers to celebrate over tea while fundraising for the UK's largest Armed Forces charity. The RBL provides lifelong support to serving and ex-serving personnel and their families, including financial assistance, rehabilitation, and advocacy.

James Pogson is giving away 4,000 of Northern Tea Merchants teabags to community groups celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day

James Pogson, Director of Northern Tea Merchants, explained: "It's wonderful that we are able to support such a momentous date in world history with our tea. It is very apt. During World War II, tea became a symbol of national unity and a source of comfort and morale for British people, both on the front lines and at home. I hope, that with our donation, we can help this be the case 80 years later across Chesterfield and Derbyshire."

Tea played a crucial role during WWII, with mobile tea canteens following troops and tea being a welcome reminder of home. Recognising its importance, one historian summarised tea as ‘Britain’s secret weapon’ in the war, and Winston Churchill famously called tea more important than ammunition, ensuring all sailors had unlimited tea.

Fundraisers who would like to receive a share of Northern Tea Merchants' tea bags for their VE Day celebration event, simply need to complete the form here or visit https://tinyurl.com/5hajn526, stating the event, date, location, and number of teabags required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to help as many community events fundraising for the Royal British Legion as possible, so please do get in touch,” urged James.

Tea Facts:

The British government bought up every available pound of tea from every country in the world except Japan in 1942.

During WWI, soldiers would fire off their machine guns to heat the barrels enough to make tea.

Army tea came as part of the soldier’s composite rations kit, with milk and sugar pre-added.

The Royal Air Force dropped 75,000 tea bombs over the occupied Netherlands, each containing one-ounce bags of tea and a message saying ‘The Netherlands will rise again. Chins up.”

Every one of the 20 million Red Cross packages sent to prisoners of war contained a quarter-pound package of tea