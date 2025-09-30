North East Derbyshire steps up for Macmillan on National Fitness Day

The day kicked off with the Climb Everest Stairmaster Challenge, where members, staff members and councillors all participated from each centre took on the virtual ascent of the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest which stands at 8,848.86 metres.

Together, the centres climbed an incredible 32,000 metres – or the equivalent of climbing Mount Everest 3.7 times!

Congratulations to Dronfield Active who collectively climbed the highest and surpassed the summit of Everest by a whopping 295 metres.

This was followed by the Big Workout, Cardio Blast, Conditioning Strength, Combat Fitness and Cycle Power – seeing hundreds of members workout and sweat towards a worthy cause.

Fundraising continued throughout the day, which is all being donated to Macmillan Cancer Research through the Chair’s Charity Fund, Chairman of the Council Councillor Hartshorne who said; 'I've really enjoyed my part in the Stairmaster challenge helping not only support National Fitness day, but to help raise money towards Macmillan Cancer Research. Thank you to all of our amazing staff and members for donating and taking part, your support is much appreciated.”

For those that have participated but were unable to give on the day, or those who just want to support a great cause, here is the just giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/chair-lee-hartshorne. Any donation you can afford would be greatly appreciated.

You can find out more about our leisure service by visiting https://www.justdomore.co.uk.

1 . Contributed Staff and members celebrate Stairmaster challenge at Dronfield Active. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Just do more members after the Big Workout on National Fitness Day in Dronfield Active. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Just do more members after the Big Workout on National Fitness Day at Clay Cross Active. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales