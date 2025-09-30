Cllr Hartshorne with Just Do More members of staff by the Stairmaster at Killamarsh Active.placeholder image
Cllr Hartshorne with Just Do More members of staff by the Stairmaster at Killamarsh Active.

North East Derbyshire steps up for Macmillan on National Fitness Day

By North East Deryshire District Council
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2025, 09:07 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 10:44 BST
Leisure centres across North East Derbyshire including Clay Cross Active, Dronfield Active, Eckington Active and Killamarsh Active came together to support National Fitness Day and to help raise funds for the Chairs charity Macmillan Cancer Research.

The day kicked off with the Climb Everest Stairmaster Challenge, where members, staff members and councillors all participated from each centre took on the virtual ascent of the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest which stands at 8,848.86 metres.

Together, the centres climbed an incredible 32,000 metres – or the equivalent of climbing Mount Everest 3.7 times!

Congratulations to Dronfield Active who collectively climbed the highest and surpassed the summit of Everest by a whopping 295 metres.

This was followed by the Big Workout, Cardio Blast, Conditioning Strength, Combat Fitness and Cycle Power – seeing hundreds of members workout and sweat towards a worthy cause.

Fundraising continued throughout the day, which is all being donated to Macmillan Cancer Research through the Chair’s Charity Fund, Chairman of the Council Councillor Hartshorne who said; 'I've really enjoyed my part in the Stairmaster challenge helping not only support National Fitness day, but to help raise money towards Macmillan Cancer Research. Thank you to all of our amazing staff and members for donating and taking part, your support is much appreciated.”

For those that have participated but were unable to give on the day, or those who just want to support a great cause, here is the just giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/chair-lee-hartshorne. Any donation you can afford would be greatly appreciated.

You can find out more about our leisure service by visiting https://www.justdomore.co.uk.

Staff and members celebrate Stairmaster challenge at Dronfield Active.

1. Contributed

Staff and members celebrate Stairmaster challenge at Dronfield Active. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Just do more members after the Big Workout on National Fitness Day in Dronfield Active.

2. Contributed

Just do more members after the Big Workout on National Fitness Day in Dronfield Active. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Just do more members after the Big Workout on National Fitness Day at Clay Cross Active.

3. Contributed

Just do more members after the Big Workout on National Fitness Day at Clay Cross Active. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
More smiles as staff and members take part in the Stairmaster challenge.

4. Contributed

More smiles as staff and members take part in the Stairmaster challenge. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:North East DerbyshireClay Cross
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice