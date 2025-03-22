North Derbyshire Radio celebrates 4th anniversary with the return of Sean Goldsmith
As part of the anniversary celebrations, we are pleased to announce the return of Sean Goldsmith who will be back on the station after a short break.
Known by many as “Mr North Derbyshire” Sean is back to entertain listeners and play some amazing music just like he used to.
Sayeh Stone also joins the station to host the new Big Ride Home Show from 4pm each weekday and Melissa Ward will be hosting a brand-new Evening Show, Monday to Thursdays from 8pm.
Station Controller Naz Premji said “North Derbyshire Radio continues to grow and we are delighted to be celebrating this amazing milestone” Our top team of local presenters provide a vital service for listeners who want to know about their area and are not interested in radio that’s broadcast from London or Manchester”
“We will continue to showcase and celebrate great local radio with our top team, and we couldn’t do this without the many local businesses who have chosen to advertise and support their local radio station”
“Thank you to all our listeners, advertisers and supporters and here is to many more years of championing North Derbyshire”
North Derbyshire Radio is available via our own app, online at www.northderbyshireradio.com, on Alexa just Ask Alexa to enable North Derbyshire Radio skill then play North Derbyshire Radio, Freeview Channel 277, Sky TV via the Radioplayer App, TuneIn Radio App and on DAB across the High Peak.