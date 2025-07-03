'Nightmare' Derbyshire road full of potholes set to be fully resurfaced

Toby Perkins MP

Motorists, residents and businesses in Staveley will be pleased to hear that after pressure from local MP, Toby Perkins, and former councillor, Anne- Frances Hayes, on Derbyshire County Council’s Highways Team, it has been confirmed that Inkersall Green Road will be fully resurfaced later this year.

Toby Perkins said, “I am very pleased that DCC have finally agreed to the full resurfacing of Inkersall Green Road, which has been a nightmare to drive down for such a long time due to the potholes and inadequate repair work.

I want to commend my friend, Anne- Frances Hayes, for all the work she put in as the county councillor to push the Highways Department into adding this road on to the resurfacing programme.”

Derbyshire County Council's Highways Team confirmed that resurfacing works are programmed to take place at this location during November 2025. The road will continue to be monitored on a routine and ad-hoc basis and any actionable defects repaired.

Toby added, “It was no surprise to any of my constituents that Derbyshire was named last year as the worst area in the whole of England for potholes. We need proper repairs to our roads, rather than the sticking plaster approach to potholes that we have seen from DCC over the last few years, which mean they must complete the same repairs over and over.

I was pleased to hear that there had been a big increase for the road repair budget given by the government to Derbyshire.

Whilst I am pleased that Inkersall Green Road is being resurfaced, there are other roads in terrible conditions, such as Holland Road in Old Whittington, that the County Council are refusing to resurface. This isn’t fair on residents and likely to cost the council far more in the longer term. I will keep on vigilantly reporting any roads in poor condition and am grateful to residents who bring local roads to my attention”