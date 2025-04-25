NHS support worker of 30+ years receives prestigious Chief Nursing Officer Award for transforming care for patients with severe mental disorders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Only awarded exclusively to individuals who exemplify the highest standards of care, a Derbyshire-based NHS support worker has been honoured with a national accolade from NHS England for demonstrating exceptional excellence within healthcare.

Anthony Newman, support worker at Kedleston Low Secure Unit at Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, was presented with a Chief Nursing Officer Award for demonstrating outstanding care and commitment to their work.

Anthony was nominated for his involvement in reducing restrictive practices to keep the Kedleston Unit a safe and therapeutic setting – the unit offers multidisciplinary treatments and care for patients who demonstrate disturbed behaviour and present with a serious mental disorder and must be in a secure setting.

Anthony has worked for Derbyshire Healthcare for over 30 years and is consistent with the quality of care he provides to patients, balancing safety and person-centred care, as well as his ability to be a role model for his peers.

Anthony Newman, support worker, being presented his award by Mark Powell, Trust CEO

Speaking after receiving his award, Anthony said: “This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of my colleagues and the supportive environment at Kedleston Low Secure Unit. I am committed to continuing our work in reducing restrictive practices and enhancing the quality of life for our patients."

Mark Powell, Chief Executive at Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, presented Anthony with a badge of honour and certificate of achievement. He said: “Congratulations to Anthony on his impressive achievement. It is highly commendable that his outstanding contributions to patient care have been duly recognised.

“We are privileged to have an exceptional workforce of healthcare support workers who diligently strive to provide exemplary care to their patients. Anthony is a prime example of this dedication, and we are fortunate to have him as part of Derbyshire Healthcare."

Danielle Clark, Clinical Practice Facilitator at Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, also congratulated Anthony on his efforts. She said: “Healthcare Support Workers are at the heart of clinical practice, making a real difference every day to the lives of patients they care for and the nursing colleagues they support. Anthony's dedication and commitment to patient care are truly exemplary in his area of work.

“His efforts in reducing restrictive practices and enhancing the quality of life for our patients have made a significant impact. This award is a well-deserved recognition of his outstanding contributions and professionalism.”

If anyone has experienced good care from a member of staff at Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, they can nominate them through the Trust’s internal recognition scheme by filling in a DEED nomination form or share the news with the Communications and Engagement team to explore external awards which help recognise our staff and the fantastic work they do.